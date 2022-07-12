Do something, would you?
The annual post-4th front page article detailing the statistics of illegal firework busts in Palmdale once again failed to say a single word about Lancaster.
Oh, wait, excuse me. I’m sorry--the article did mention Lancaster this time. They went out of their way to state categorically that the city of Lancaster does not issue administrative citations. So, Lancaster doesn’t penalize at, then? Lancaster is just The Purge, now?
I know that’s not technically accurate, and I realize that I don’t understand all of the complexities of the law, but to my ear that statement just sounded like a giant advertisement that all fireworks are legal in Lancaster, and that’s exactly how all of the illegal users took it as well.
Lancaster’s complete apathy is a shameful outrage. Lancaster’s leadership—why have you given up? The anti-firework efforts in Palmdale are apparently helping a bit, according to that article. You see? Their city actually tries. They do something, and it’s starting to pay off.
It would sure be nice if our city did the same thing. Why don’t you care? Why do you turn your backs on the residents of Lancaster and leave us to rot and suffer? All of you in city hall are an absolute and utter disgrace. You should be ashamed. Your city deserves better, and we deserve an answer. Why do you ignore us? Tell us. Say something. Anything.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Releasing oil
Last April our favorite truth teller ‘Lying Biden’ announced he would release oil to the open market from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
This he said was to relieve the upwards pressure on the high flying gasoline prices and keep them from moving higher.
The purpose of the petroleum reserve is for national emergencies only.
Trump filled the reserve at a time when gas and oil prices were at a long time low. He did it in the furtherance of increasing the national emergency preparedness.
]So, this past week we find out the oil reserves are being shipped not to our domestic gas supply chain but China via Europe, and India. Biden, at the time, said he would release one million barrels per day for six months. As far as we know, at least five million barrels have been sent to China/India.
This is nothing less than a slap in the face of all drivers. Apparently, there never was any plan to release oil into the domestic market. Americans are paying enough for gas as it is without having to endure the cruel irony of a bad joke. Every action taken by Biden has a negative impact on the economy. This will reduce the country’s emergency inventory by approximately 25%.
There is not one good reason for taking this action, and especially at a time when this oil is needed right here in the US.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
