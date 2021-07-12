So, I see ...
So Kackling Kami is looking for the “root cause” of the crisis at the southern border with Mexico. She visited 2 countries sending illegal immigrants across our border. The border patrol reports that we have had illegal immigrants from 147 countries that have been caught crossing our border. So when is she going to visit the other 145 countries?
I have a better idea why doesn’t she visit the real “root cause” you know the empty suit in the oval office. Or maybe his handlers?
So the NEA is backing CRT in all 50 states. Why don’t they back teaching reading mathematics and history? If they want to teach divisive history do it in college.
So I see that someone on the west side wants permission to sell an additional 215 acre feet of water for some solar panel construction company. Why aren’t they using the reclaimed water from the purple water pipes?
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Not-so-perfect transportation
In the Antelope Valley I often see giant, jointed electric buses traveling thru our valley with one or two passengers.
It may be totally stupid for our economy, but it makes us feel good that we are following the United Nations dictates on global warming, even though the mining required for electric power has its own ecological problems.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
A little history
This is in rebuttal to an article by Jack O’Connor on 7/5/21 in which he contends the “Republican party is responsible for nearly every gain in the Civil Rights since the founding of the country and they continue to fight for the rights of minorities while Democrats continue to use race to divide” the country.
What Mr. O’Connor doesn’t take into account is that since 1964, the two major parties have essentially flipped their positions on Civil Rights laws and enforcement.
This is due to a realignment of the two political parties in the South. The Democrats of post 1964 now represent the views of all the old Abraham Lincoln Republican party and the GOP since 1964 has now embraced the states rights anti-Civil Rights views of the old Democratic “solid South.”
Beginning in 1964 and continuing today what was once the old Democratic “solid South” has now become the most solid Republican part of the country. Today Old Southern Dixicrats of pre 1964 days are now conservative Republicans.
In other words Jefferson Davis’ old Confederacy is now the most reliable conservative Republican region of the country.
How did this happen? It all started in 1964 when the father of the modern conservative Republican party and GOP nominee for president in 1964 Barry M. Goldwater voted against the 1964 Civil Rights act.
The 1964 Civil Rights Bill was pushed by the Democratic LBJ administration and was supported by a coalition of liberal Democrats and northern liberal and moderate Republicans. It was opposed by the new conservative Goldwater Republicans and Southern Dixiecrats.
This led to the realignment of the two political parties in the south, white Dixiecrats made a mass exodus from the Democratic party and became Conservative Republicans.
The conservative Goldwater movement became the new dominant wing of the Republican party.
Wayne Madura
Lancaster
Stay focused
Local school districts should stick to teaching the three R’s and not add a fourth one racism.
Critical Race Theory (CRT) is divisive and will undo a lot of the progress made in race relations. CRT is a waste of time, energy and resources that could best be spent elsewhere.
Based on test scores our schools need to focus as much time as possible on reading, writing and arithmetic.
Jim Jarrett
Lancaster
