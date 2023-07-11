They’re all in it for the money
I’m really sick and tired of seeing commercials for drugs and lawyers. All it is for is the money. But we need to add in union bosses and politicians to the mix for the money.
Anyone who wants to eat this new lab-grown meat needs to watch the movie “Soylent Green.”
To our resident Marxist: The police should get a raise when crime goes down, and maybe lowering their wage when it goes up would help give them incentive to work harder — just as teachers should not get raises when the little darlings test scores go down.
I see that Sweden is ditching the renewables for nuclear power. Sweden parliament states that they need a “stable energy system” of which renewable energy is not. They say that other world governments are continuing “to live in a fantasy” about meeting the green agenda goals. So I guess that our liberal socialist progressive left-wing democrat government is wasting a lot of money. A new Pew poll shows that 59% oppose phasing out gas cars by 2035, 21% are excited about it.
It’s interesting the way AP reports inflation being the lowest in 2 years. If they went back 2.5 years, it was even lower by half, down to 1.7% instead of the 3.3% that they are crowing about.
Good news: The open society foundation founded by George Soros is cutting their staff by 40%.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Exclusion acts signed by Dems
I read an interesting opinion letter June 28 where the focus was negative on America and Republicans.
Here is what the writer left out. President Chester A. Arthur was the only Republican president who reluctantly signed the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. The Indian Removal Act of 1830 was signed into law by a Democratic president, the Dawes Act of 1887 was signed into law by a Democratic president and Executive Order 9066 was also signed into law by a Democratic president.
In 1937, Japan invaded China and murdered over 200,000 men women and children, Mao Zedong topped that when he came to power, murdering over 20 million Chinese.
How about what’s going on currently in China with the Muslims or about the threat to Tibet Taiwan and world peace? I almost forgot the CCP created the COVID, virus killing millions worldwide. It looks like — I hope I’m wrong — the big guy has a million reasons why not to investigate into the COVID virus.
Every country since the beginning of time has committed atrocities, many times on their own people. At least in America, thank God for our US Constitution and our First Amendment freedom of speech, where one won’t be jailed for speaking up like in China North Korea Iran etc., for talking about it, only blocked on socialist-controlled social media if one doesn’t go with the flow.
The Spaniards were the worst starting in 1492 with the complete genocide of the Tiano natives of the Island of Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The Spaniards later went into Mexico, Central and South America with almost the same deadly results. Since 1492, it’s estimated that approximately 43 million natives in the whole western hemisphere have been slaughtered.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
It’s fun to watch Republicans fight
Here are a few random thoughts about Republicans.
Every day it looks like Donald Trump will wind up in the Big House. The number of his primary opponents is growing and it’s not a good one. Ron DeSantis is pathetic, wanting to get rid of the First Amendment. Mike Pence is in the middle and no one likes him. Tim Scott will get nowhere because he’s Black. Chris Christie is the only Republican sticking it to Trump, but it’s too late.
I hear some people saying that the trial of Trump will destroy the country. Don’t believe it. We fought the Civil War and survived. We’ve survived World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. We’ll be just fine.
It is so much fun to watch Republicans fight each other, especially with Kevin, the spineless jellyfish, in the middle. One day he likes Trump, the next he believes Trump can’t beat Joe Biden.
It’s not a coincidence that the Mar-a-Lago pool overflowed and wiped out the security footage of boxes of classified documents being moved.
The way to get a child to read a book is to ban it. Thank you Ron DeSantis for getting our kids reading.
Trump had two impeachments, two indictments, and lost the popular vote for the presidency twice. Quite a guy.
The House Republicans have yet to propose any immigration policy or any legislation to benefit the American people. They’re too busy trying to impeach Joe Biden.
What a bunch.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
