Keep napping
Just now saw Sleepy Joe on Tv. He stated “Our economy is better now than it was one and a half ago and one half years ago”. Must have just got up from his nap in Delaware?
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Act smart
Yes, hate is stupid. So why hate? Why not love each other? Why not be smart?
I say, don’t act stupid. Yes, love feels good.
PS, I say, do act smart.
Douglas Valpey
Palmdale
No challenge
I have to agree with Guy Marsh (7/6/22). The politicians in Sacramento from Gov. Newsom on down don’t care about Chicanos blacks or working people.
Thousands of commuters have to go to work from the Antelope Valley to Los Angeles and now are working just to pay for gas.
Biden when he came to office, immediately abandoned the idea of increasing the federal minimum wage. He promised to veto medical for all.
Biden sends billions to Ukraine but does not want child care for all. Biden abandoned police reform. Biden supports the filibuster. Biden cannot get voter rights passed in the senate. Democratic leaders in congress especially Nancy Pelosi made millions off the stock market during the COVID crisis.
Pelosi opposes rent control because she is a landlord as does Diane Feinstein and her husband on the local level. Councilman Juan Carrillo has accepted money from Rex Parris.
He has endorsed Alex Villanueva despite all the crime he has committed. This goes to prove the Democratic party is corporate owned with no allegiance to working class people or people of color.
I have supported the Green Party since 2000 because Democrats don’t represent a challenge to the Capitalist system.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Who gets a bang-bang
Recently the Seawolf-class submarine Connecticut grounded. The fault lies not with the crew, but with those who prevented the use of novel stuff.
For example, the sub had trouble with flooded sonar transducers; the suggested cure was to have a compressible bladder full of oil with access to sea water; then there could be no suction of sea water into the oil.
There was no proximity sensor. There were no bow and stern thrusters. There was no stuff to clear top-side before surfacing. All this and more was suggested on the Advanced Submarine Technology Program under DARPA funding.
Now, one hundred million dollars to fix the sub. Why not use the rock-salt or wood bullets by police?
Why not have the militia decide who gets a bang-bang. Not the Federal or State governments, but the People, your neighbors.
John Charlton
Lancaster
Blindly following
When’s Congress going to hold primetime hearings on the 500 plus BLM riots that lasted seven months? Those riots left 20 murdered, 2,037 cops injured and $1 to $2 billions in damage.to 150 Federal buildings and small businesses.
These BLM and Antifa rioters were bailed out of jail. By whom? I think we know that answer. There are still people being held in solitary confinement a year and a half later, from Jan. 6th waiting to be charged with a crime and a trial date. Any news about them.? Again Crickets.
Do you see how this administration works? First, they defund the police, then they don’t prosecute criminals, and of course crime rates go up. The most logical, left thinking is now to blame guns. It’s not their failed policy it’s all the guns’ fault. We must confiscate all guns to protect the people. Wrong, they want to protect themselves from the people. That’s how takeovers of countries happen. Make the people helpless to defend themselves. Like Cuba, Venezuela, and countries that have fallen under a dictatorship. Like a dog chained up. They keep removing one link at a time, so you don’t notice, and suddenly your freedoms are gone, and you didn’t even notice.
You’re being told to lower your AC usage on hot days to prevent overwhelming the existing electric grid while being told to trade in your gas cars for an electric vehicle. A giant set up for failure. This government is hoping you’re blindly following their instructions, for the good of mankind. They’re hoping you’re all stupid and don’t have any common sense. When people scream about the high gas prices they can’t afford, and then told to buy an Electric Vehicle. If you can’t afford the gas, How will you afford an EV insane,
Judy Watson
Lancaster
