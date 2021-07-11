CRT is real
I generally make it a point not to mention by name any individual who has written before to avoid the back and forth of he said/she said that occurs in the local AVP.
But the letter by Sue Brax is so intensely sordid and repugnant that she has to be called to task. Insinuating that critics of Critical Race Theory are doing so “… since Sean Hannity told them it’s a religion to make their lily white children feel guilty…” is profoundly racist and morally corrupt.
One can only guess as to the mindset that would publicly write such vulgarity. Mind you I believe this is a teacher that wrote this. This mentality has no place in the classroom. That is precisely why CRT, which most assuredly is real, is of great concern for parents throughout the nation.
John Manning
Palmdale
It cannot continue
The illegal firework epidemic cannot be tolerated any longer. It has left many lives in utter ruin. This is not an exaggeration. Some people are unable to relax and ignore it.
Some people have been crippled by debilitating anxiety for so long that they have lost the ability to function. Some people cannot work or sleep. Some people have had their health destroyed by prolonged sleep deprivation. This not harmless fun; it is cruel and malicious behavior, and it must stop.
Please do not wait until next summer to speak up. This will never get any better if the problem is swept under the rug until next June. Speak up now, and keep speaking up.
Write the mayor, write the cops. Put pressure on those in power to do more, and keep the pressure on all year round. Do not let up until meaningful change is made. This cannot be allowed to continue.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Lawlessness
On the Fourth of July Cori Bush congresswoman from Missouri tweeted that Independence Day was for white men, white men stole land and blacks are not free. Maxine Waters another liberal stated a similar tweet. If these so-called public officials want to continue to call all white men, Christians and capitalist racist and denounce democracy, then I think it’s only fair to say the Black community are all criminals or support lawlessness.
Black Lives Matters which apparently is the official representative of the Black community has done nothing for the black community except organize crowds for riots, call for defund the police and burn down businesses. An official black live matter spokespeople in Minneapolis stated it’s ok to burn and loot calling it reparation.
In Ohio BLM stated the police should not interfere in knife fights as blacks have been doing it for years. Maxine Waters has joined in riots and advocating violence. The result has been complete lawlessness and revolving door jails. No matter what channel you watch almost 100% of all the video of street violence and shootings shows blacks committing the crimes.
If you don’t agree with this opinion, don’t blame me, you need to reject these so-called representatives and BLM to stop advocating the destruction of this country and attacking entire segments of the population.
A lot more would be gained to talk about the positive contribution of people, not white, not black, not Hispanic, but people. If we don’t see a dramatic change soon, I predict that conservatives are going to speak up at the ballot box, retake congress and the white house.
Wokeness, critical race theory and BLM will fade into history. Lawlessness is going to result in jail time not a stimulus check and free money for not working is going to end.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
Plain and simple
I’m seeing several letters regarding teaching CRT in our schools. The best lesson we can give our students is to teach the truth. No blaming. No sugarcoating. No gaslighting. Don’t leave anything out.
Teach History, plain and simple.
Teach the truth.
Robyn Young
Palmdale
Won’t skip the letters
At last, a writer of letters to the AV Press has proven it to me.
God himself has said marriage is between a man and a woman! But wait. Who in the Bible is this reader quoting? Is it from the Old Testament, where many sincere prophets were mixed with Timothy Leary-type men seemingly on LSD?
So I’m assuming this reader was there to hear this message from God himself. But what if God had said that he had created masculine and feminine people who would unite in love and live in union together? Not necessarily a man and a woman.
Since I believe it is the creator who gives each human their sexuality, you are ok as you are because of God’s personal choice.
There are many religions to choose from to lead a moral life. One was founded by a man divorced for spousal abuse, who sold medicine to the elderly that made them sick, who sold kernels of corn to farmers that was inferior to any on the market, and yet who claimed he was guided by God and angels to offer advice.
So if this writer to our newspaper can prove he was to receive quotes, I won’t skip his letters.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
What would you do?
What would you do if you had a huge amount of money, from questionable sources, and don’t want to draw attention to having it? Declare yourself an artist. Paint a few canvases, then claim you have sold the lot for several millions, to an unnamed buyer. QED.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Vlad said
Vlad said Trump’s in his pocket
Hook, line, sinker and sprocket
When he near’ overthrew
The Red, White and Blue
It’s cause Vlad said that he’d let him hock it.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
The Constitution
A recent writer expressed his opinion that the USA is a complex constitutional Democratic Republic, and that anyone who disagrees may very well be a common ordinary everyday “garden variety” fool.
I respect the writer’s opinion and as a Republican, have been called much worse than a fool. But I would respectfully suggest that he may have just muddied the water.
One of the framers of our Constitution, James Madison, may have said ti best when he was looking for the best form of government for the Constitution. He reportedly used the term “Republic” as a technical designation for representative government, as opposed to direct democracy, and to insist on the necessity for a system of checks and balances against the dangers of straight majority decision in a legislature elected by majority on a single principle of representation.
As such, the heart of our great Constitution is based on a system of balance of power. Neither the president, the legislature, nor the Supreme Court has the power to determine the fate of our great nation. And a Republic was born.
The power of our Republic is not directly in the hands of, or subject to, complete control by the people; in contrast to a Democracy; more loosely, any regime where government depends on actually, or nominally popular will.
In reading through the Constitution, I haven’t found the word Democracy used anywhere. But it is written “the United States shall guarantee to every state in the union a Republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion ...”
Granted, over the years both parties have undergone many changes. But the heart of our Republic, the balance of power, remains the same from the time it was first written.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
China’s not so great
I will remind each of us that America does not owe any one of any color any race, any ethnic group, ad nauseam, a single iota of anything. Nothing.
So when I see a gifted athlete turn her back on the playing of and lifting up our “National Anthem” and our flag, I get a little upset. Why? Doesn’t she have rights? Yes. To protest? Of course. Then ...?
If she was using her own money, paying her own way to Olympic venues to train, compete, eat, sleep, etc., I would not say a word.
But since she is supported solely by donations from American taxpayers, companies, even school children, then in my world, put aside your hate, distaste and Commie Marxist Socialist creed and be what you are: An American Olympic world-class athlete.
If you think it’s so great in China or any other country, kindly renounce your citizenship of American and taking a hater or two with you, move there. China has such a wonderful record of treating those who don’t look like them so great ... with love.
You would be a freak in China. Why? Over a billion Chinese have never seen a Black person up close. Famous? Maybe. But when your Olympic skills are gone, you will be, too. No more support from the Commies.
Work and even harder than training, you have ever done, will be required of you at next to nothing compensation.
So go ahead, hate America. Leave, please and pray that you can compete into your 80s.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.