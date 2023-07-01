Youth must face what is left them
As the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports, world nations/industries have within nine years remaining to reduce fossil fuel usage adequately to avoid global warming to exceed points of no return. Points of no return include, but are not limited to, ocean currents circulations slowing, causing catastrophic atmospheric weather events. Permafrost melting acceleration causing accelerated methane emissions, as well as unknown diseases. The permafrost melt is an uncontrolled runaway condition.
As formerly trapped methane is emitted, the methane highly contributes to global warming, the more warming, increases methane emissions. Methane affects global warming 80% greater than CO2. When no return atmospheric and oceanic temperatures are exceeded, no matter what we humans do the earth continues to warm.
Climate change is a human war against fossil fuel energy. Pollution is a human war against all corporations in all industries. During recent big oil board meetings, climate change reduction activists were ignored, and boards voted to accelerate fossil fuel productions. During the 2021 UN COP26 meeting, the UN Sec. General said, “humans are digging our own graves. We should NOT allow the path of greed and selfishness to sow the seeds of our common destruction.” These conditions have not changed.
It is not surprising that our youth are beginning to sue States and corporations for global warming reduction. Our youth must live with earth conditions that we leave them.
Trump had no right to documents
A recent letter writer argues in his defense of former President Donald Trump and his 37 indictments by special counsel Jack Smith and the Department of Justice [June 20], that the Presidential Records Act supports the writer’s claim that “the president can put his documents wherever he wants and return them however he wants. That’s the law.”
Trump became a former president at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. He had no lawful right to any presidential records after that time. They became the legal property of the Archivist of the United States.
The Presidential Records Act of 1978 makes clear that the moment a president leaves office the National Archives and Records Administration retains custody of all presidential records. The law is clear.
The Presidential Records Act is unequivocal, saying: “Upon conclusion of a President’s term of office, the Archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the presidential records of that president.”
Trump absconded to Mar-a-Lago over 300 highly classified documents that could put the national security of the United States and its allies at grave risk if they would fall into the wrong hands.
Half of the entire intelligence community was impacted by Trump’s retention of the documents.
For a year and a half, Trump endeavored to obstruct both the FBI and grand jury investigation and conceal his retention of classified documents.
According to the indictment, Trump personally orchestrated and instructed his aides and lawyers to be evasive of the documents he had on hand.
Trump said on his misnamed Truth Social platform on June 9: “Under the Presidential Records Act, I’m allowed to do all this.”
The Society of American Archivists stated that Trump’s interpretation of the Presidential Records Act is “patently false.”
