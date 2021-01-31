A ‘prediction’
President Biden will transform the United States into the 50 states of China.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
Got it wrong
George Jung, liberal, says I must have taken a nap during Trump’s speech prior to the stupidity of storming the Capitol building on 1/6/21.
Naturally, I have a short response: Mr. Jung, I do not take naps, I am 75, not 95 — yet. Since you don’t hear any truth out of Mr. Trump’s speech, it is well known, except by liberals that at no time did Mr. Trump command or tell anyone to go act like Black Lives Matter thugs or Antifa felons. You must get a copy and read the speech.
In my letter that you re-wrote, nowhere do I condone the crimes of fools. I also said that if Trump caused this, that I would help back (pound on) him. Yes, I did.
Something else you didn’t seem to grasp: I am always for law and order, even if it was Trumpsters. Arrest them fools. Something that did not happen in Seattle, Portland, SF, LA, SD, St. Louis, cesspool (Chicago), Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, Philly, etc., ad nausem. Why? Because Harris, etc., bailed them out and exactly zero will do jail time. Not so with the D.C. fools.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Save the weeds
Tumbleweeds are a classic sight in the American west.
Tumbleweeds are the top part of many plants, that when mature and dry, break free from their roots and go tumbling with the wind.
Classic American tumbleweeds (Russian Thistle) reportedly entered the country via contaminated flax seed from Ukrainian immigrant farmers in 1877.
Tumbleweeds start out green, have flowers and a good life, but when mature and dry, get bored with life and break free from their roots and go tumbling with the wind.
Tumbleweeds can be seen roaming America displaying their native talents of running, jumping and tumbling and taking long photo opportunity breaks in front of walls, fences and billboards.
Tumbleweeds do find a new life, they become western movie props, yard decorations and landscaping material.
Save the tumbleweeds.
Benjamin Hawkins
Lancaster
