Why not?
The big lie Dec. 30 letter from one of our weekly liberal writers. I don’t call out people by name, but he did a lot of good research on voter fraud. You make my point that voter photo I.D.‘s are not required in 46 states. I do believe that their is and has always has been voter fraud. although not enough to to change a presidential election.
But smaller elections such as city or maybe even some state government positions they could be changed by fraud. It is required to have photo I.D.’s for most other things, so why not for the most important of votes for President ?
I pray for a safe New Year for us all. Lets knock out this Covid so we can all be safe again.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
