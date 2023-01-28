A dangerous green agenda
What is ESG? Have you heard of ESG? Most Americans have not. It stands for Environmental Social Governance. ESG claims to promote corporate responsibility but enslaves a people.
Democrats in our legislatures use ESG to advance their radical economic, social, and climate agenda to attack your personal economy, giving you increased grocery costs, and leaving you with less money.
Do you want to pay more for your groceries? Those advancing ESG know you don’t except in California, and cannot win in the Courts when challenged.
ESG infiltrates corporate America with unelected bureaucrats and unaccountable regulations that rule everyday life.
Why are eggs so expensive in California? Because Californian’s passed legislation to reverse the commercial egg producers process by demanding that eggs sold in California be ranged and not caged. Ranged chickens increase production costs and fowl diseases that reduce flock sizes.
ESG has already attacked our energy independence, our small business, and our family farms. Democrats in our state’s governments will ban a family using a natural gas stove, and ban access to natural resources such as coal and oil. They are even targeting cattle ranching and wheat farming.
ESG, working covertly, hide their intentions from the public with claims of clean air and water, diversity and equity, and social justice to advance a dangerous green agenda with misguided “climate change” policies to divide the nation and cripple your economy.
America has been the most prosperous among nations because of our freedoms and an abundance of natural resources that have fueled our growth.
Democrats use the ESG agenda in legislative language to target America’s small business that employ the majority of working Americans. They target firms that manage your retirement savings to overhaul our Republic into a nation we will not recognize—especially if we the people allow them.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
A ‘celebration’
After reading an article in the AV Press titled: Honoring MLK, a couple of Sundays ago. I couldn’t help but admire the civic minded youth staging, justice Sunday.
Like Justice Sunday. I’ve aways believed that positive racial vibes are vital to America. Unfortunately, I’ve developed Agoraphobia. Seriously. Crowds freak me out. As a result, I won’t be in attendance.
However, becoming a neurotic, shouldn’t eliminate me from participation. For instance, it’s always remained a mystery to me, way local black leaders, like Tom Bradley, escaped the roll call of black history month. Heck. Bradley was more than just the former mayor of Los Angeles. He was Morgan Freeman.
In my pre-phobia days. I took a camera to the mayor’s funeral at the first AME church. I’m not being morbid. It was a celebration. Like the song says. Ebony and ivory were together in harmony.
Outside the church, with the other plebs of LA. I heard Vice president Al Gore deliver the eulogy, over the speakers, followed by Stevie wonder singing. The crowd was an obstacle course. But I managed get pictures of: Danny Bakewell, Police chief Parks, Jessie Jackson, Johnnie Cohran, Gray Davies, Yvonne-Brathwaite-Burke, and the sons of Islam. They’re not a congenial bunch. Nevertheless, there they were.
Oh, yeah, and one Irishman, behind the camera taking pictures. like I said. It was a celebration. Scouts honor.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Take note
The decline in the quality and decency of the local letters section of the AV Press is both completely evident and unfortunate. It similarly has been noted by others.
Perhaps a simple but very truthful quote frequently attributed to a brilliant man in history will summarize and help clarify the situation to the most frequent letter writers responsible for much of the decay in dialog and loss of readers interest.
Socrates is quoted, “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers”.
Thoughtfully and accurately spoken. Writers should take note.
John Manning
Palmdale
Never wrong
Guy Marsh states in his letter from 1/25 of how he knows that the Founders would have opposed roadblocks that “it’s a virtual certainty” and yet both the California and US Supreme courts have ruled them legal.
When the Founders created the 4th Amendment I think it’s a virtual certainty that DUI checkpoints weren’t on their minds. Preserving public safety and deterring drunk driving is a far cry from a “police state”.
I did not ignore your Ben Franklin quote, I don’t equate a brief stop for a DUI checkpoint and all it’s benefits as “surrendering essential Liberty’. It’s a minor inconvenience if I’m not impaired while driving.
Why are you opposed to preventing even one fatal accident at the expense of this minor inconvenience?
Marsh’s dismissive condemnation of Dr. Manning has nothing to do with this topic. It seems as if his highly critical response to your original letter has brought about some rationalization that has no bearing on the topic. Obfuscating his response with irrelevant comments doesn’t work.
Because I choose not to respond to some of the letters here and ignore the ridiculous demands for you “and other leftist writers leave the country” it is “revealing”?
With your weekly letters to this paper have you ever sent a letter in which you stated that you were wrong? I highly doubt it but I could be wrong.
Even in this case your original letter printed on Dec. 7 stated “unconstitutional ......DUI roadblocks” which was pointed out to you as not being true, yet you never acknowledged that to my recollection. That is my best example.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
A new game
It’s interesting to recall the outrage over the Vietnam War which cost America 56,000 lives over a ten-year period.
Hundreds of thousands of people marched on Washington to protest this senseless loss of life.
Compared to Fentanyl, Vietnam was far less costly in American lives.
America lost over 70,000 lives in 2021 to Fentanyl. I’m sure the numbers for last year are even greater. No marches on Washington. No apparent concern or plan of action from the current administration, either.
The math speaks for itself. Vietnam from 1963 - 1973: An average of 15 Americans died every day fighting that war.
Fentanyl 2021: An average of 192 Americans died every day from the poison.
Those numbers will only increase with the drug cartels now in full control of the Southern border.
Crisis? What Crisis?
Not just a run of the mill Supertramp album, but a new drinking game I’ve invented.
Here’s how it works: Watch a White House press conference, and every time you hear the press secretary says the words, “very clear”, “very seriously”, “um”, or “I refer you to the White House council”, you have to take a drink.
It’s a guarantee you will not make it to the end of the press conference without blowing chunks.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Extreme ideas
After reading Art Sirotas letter dated 1-24-23 “too many people on earth.” Ive come to the conclusion in order to save the planet maybe we should become more like Chinas CCP where couples are limited to two children per household through government forced abortions, the pro abortion folks would be thrilled.
The Chinese produced the COVID virus which did its share in world population control. I bet the climate change folks here in America support the idea of boys turning into girls and vis a versa where they cannot produce children.
Other means of population control already in use are wars, mass shootings, new man made and improved biological pandemics, suicides, youth in Asia, famine, the death penalty, fatal drug over doses and the murdering Mexican drug cartels in Mexico which are serving a purpose in helping reduce earths population.
I could see it now the climate change folks standing in front of Planned Parenthood death factories handing out free condoms inflatable dolls and other assorted birth control devises, but that would take away the thrill killing of life’s most precious and innocent for profit.
Somewhere i see a kind of Hitler like mentality in the horizon where a small superior race is made though selective breeding as a wave of the future. The million dollar question in my mind is....who’s gonna save us from Al Gore John Kerry and the Climate Change gang.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
