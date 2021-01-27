Oil, troops and abortions
Biden states our country is hurting, people need help now. We must unite, and work together.
To alleviate this problem, Biden crushed oil and gas, killing the Keystone Pipeline and ended federal oil leases. He laid off thousands of $30-$40 per hr. jobs.
In the dead of winter, heating oil, propane, diesel fuel and gasoline prices will go up, making food, heating and goods more expensive for people who lost jobs. Calif. gas prices jumped 30 cents per gal. We were oil independent, Not anymore. We did get $600, keep the lights on? or eat? Even Canada says, “you don’t do this to your neighbors, we had a terrific deal going with Trump” as Canada lost jobs too.
Biden sent troops back to Syria, cancelled an order to make insulin cheaper for low income diabetics. Allowed air travel to resume from terrorist known country’s. Called Trump’s vaccine distribution a failure then rolled out the exact plan.
Aborting baby’s at birth is back on the table, good Catholic, right? We’re back in the Paris Climate Accord, even though US emissions are the lowest in the world and dropped, while other countries rose. Biden said he’d raise taxes. Now we can support illegals since he’s opening the flood gates to our borders and discontinuing wall construction, even though it’s paid for.
How fast can border patrol swab noses to check for COVID-19 and another disease illegals may have. Speaking of COVID, don’t forget, this new vaccine, you are now the laboratory rats, you are in the trial and test period, thanks for volunteering.
This has been just week one of the Biden administration, can hardly wait for week two. So glad he’s our president. I feel nothing but comfort and security, don’t you?
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Another one
Joe Biden promised not to ban fracking in the US but within three days broke that promise. I guess that makes him a liar. “Liar in chief”?
Fred Frakes
Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
Lowering taxes
Representative Mike Garcia’s introduction of H.R. 202 that would repeal the State and Local Tax deduction cap that Republicans passed in 2017 is a short-sighted attempt to thwart the intent of the cap.
Republicans were punishing high-tax blue states like California and New York so that tax-paying residents of these states would either vote to get rid of irresponsible and corrupt politicians or vote with their feet by leaving for other states that are more responsible with funds extracted from taxpayers.
It sounds like Garcia would rather shore up his razor thin win in the recent election in anticipation of the next one in two years than make a case for lowering taxes in California and pointing out the wasteful policies advocated by his opponent.
Maybe it would be best for him to lose to a progressive tax-wasting opponent next time so that the process of driving California into the ground would speed up and this state’s voters would wake up and put a stop to it a little sooner.
I’m looking for the news article announcing that Garcia advocates fiscal responsibility by the California legislature and the various county and local governments so that the cap on federal tax deductions won’t even be an issue.
Jonathan Kennedy
Lancaster
Responding
In response to William A. Collins III letter January 23, 2021. Let me start by saying Blacks are not the only ones shot by police. More then half of all police shootings after a full and complete investigation many police shootings prove to be justifiable.
What often happens is after the shooting investigation is completed the media may times fails to do a complete follow up story with proven facts. Meanwhile in the minds of the public police shoot another innocent unarmed Black man which results in creating public fear and more mistrust in law enforcement.
The odds of a Black being shot by another Black is 100 times greater then being shot by police. If Black Lives really Mattered to the BLM movement why no protest in Black communities? No one ever asks how much hate does it take for a Black to intentionally with malice shoot and kill another Black human being. Should police be held accountable if a shooting is proven to be unjustifiable, yes. America is a nation of laws and no one is above the law.
Regarding the 2020 election to avoid future problems we need a reliable voter I.D card system. Many foreign countries issue voter I.D cards but not in America, why? In closing I was always against the rioting, burning, looting and violence from day one and the January 6 Capital take over. Now let justice be served.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
