Getting the facts straight
In his recent attacks on legal abortion and Pope Francis, Miguel Rios wrote, “the president of Argentina legalizes abortion claiming it ‘creates a better more perfect society.’” (Free abortions on demand, AVP, 01/19/21) He failed to cite the source of the alleged quote.
In an AP report published in The Mercury News on 12/30/20, following passage of the legislation that legalized abortion, President Alberto Fernández stated, “Today, we are a better society that expands women’s rights and guarantees public health.”
At a ceremony celebrating passage of the law, Fernández said that he was “happy to be ending patriarchy” and that the country is now “more egalitarian.” JnGLCO, “Fernández promotes legal abortion in Argentina and praises end of patriarchy.” 01/14/21 (https://jnglco.com/category/economy/)
Mr. Rios then made the undocumented statement, “The current Pope Francis who is from Argentina also supports abortion.”
“Protecting human life is the ‘preeminent’ social and political issue, Pope Francis said, and he asked the head of the U.S. bishops’ Committee for Pro-Life Activities to convey his support to the pro-life community.” National Catholic Reporter, January 16, 2020.
Citing Horowitz, J (2019, May 25) Pope Francis Says Abortion, Even of a Sick Fetus, Is Like Hiring a ‘Hitman.’ The New York Times
“Pope Francis said Saturday that abortion was always unacceptable, regardless of whether a fetus is fatally ill or has pathological disorders.”
“Human life is sacred and inviolable and the use of prenatal diagnosis for selective purposes should be discouraged with strength.”
Scott Evans
Los Angeles
Seeing is believing
The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens is heartened to see the trend to improve race relations and racial disparities emanating from all levels of government attempting to address head-on the results of institutional, cultural and systemic racism and discrimination.
Today, we saw President Biden make improving race relations one of four major goals of his presidency. Locally, we have seen the county of Los Angeles and cities of Palmdale and Lancaster commit to the formation of committees and commissions to look at and address race-related issues. The Antelope Valley Union High School District is currently doing the same.
Though we are heartened to hear the initial rumblings of what could potentially be very beneficial to a huge number of AV residents, we must be honest and express our deeply felt skepticism founded on past experiences couple with who it is that is proposing the formation of these entities. These two elements make it almost impossible to believe any good will come of it, but you will see us support these efforts non-the-less.
For these efforts to be successful, the authors and proponents must be willing to accept their role as primary perpetrators, acknowledge their implicit bias and their ignorance, sometimes willful, and be willing to hand off the responsibility to form solutions to someone other than themselves.
It is our opinion that many of the leaders with these good intentions haven’t the slightest idea of how to remedy the situation. Well, that’s OK, no one knows everything.
However, there are experts with a wealth of experience and knowledge that could lend immeasurable guidance and direction. As these local efforts continue, AV-LULAC will praise the good works and criticize the bad with the clear goal of making of these efforts the most productive and effective they can be.
Xavier Flores
AV-LULAC president
Palmdale
