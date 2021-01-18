Excuse my French
Well, parlez vous and boy howdy, I figure I’ve succeeded in first year French — twice.
First time at Kent State University in the early 50s; second time was just in this morning’s VP.
In Showcase, I read the phrase “Ouvre le chien,” open the dog? Bloody hell! That can’t be right. Where did I go wrong in Miss Goudeau’s Francais Elementaire class?
Nope, reading further, dogged if I wasn’t right.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Pictures say it all
If someone didn’t know what a Trumpster was and asked you to explain it to them, you wouldn’t even have to say a word, all you’d have to do was point to the pictures of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Joke prediction
William Warford’s “InYourFace” column was spot-on. I departed Facebook several years ago for reasons noted in his column. The final straw was when my wife simply clicked the like button on someone’s comment and her childhood good friend responded that she “drank the Kool-Aid” and promptly unfriended her.
Several years ago, Conon O’Brian performed a soothsayer skit predicting that YouTube, Twitter and Facebook would merge into a single social media site named YouTwitFace.
In light of current events, Mr. Warford’s column and my wife’s past experience, perhaps that joke prediction should become reality. It was certainly indicative of the noted behavior and accurate.
Phil Harvey
Rosamond
Sickening actions
What took place in our nations capital and in the capitol building sickens me — as it should every American.
This same feeling was with me for most of the summer, as fools burned, looted, destroyed and killed, all in the name of “justice,” “peaceful” and other words that none of them know the true meaning of.
As I condemned the lawlessness during the summer, I even more strongly condemn the complete stupidity that took place in D.C.
One major difference: Those fools in D.C., if they destroyed, stole, etc., and are identified, will be brought to trial. the morons of summers won’t be — ever.
Those on the left, commie, socialcrats, are quick to blame Trump for everything. Is he to blame? For the summer? No. For D.C.? I do not know and until the facts are uncovered, you don’t know, either. Pound on him, it’s what liberals do. Hate him, it’s what liberals do. If Trump caused this, then hammer him, I’ll help you. But if the crap was started by other than Trump folk, acknowledge it — help to see they are caught.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.