College reorganization
Earlier this week, the administration at Antelope Valley College announced a major reorganization of the campus structure that will have significant impact on the Student Services division.
They have given two weeks for comments before they make the changes; it doesn’t appear that they have solicited input from AVC’s major stakeholders: the Antelope Valley community.
The reorganization will bring major changes to the way student services are provided, but I am particularly concerned with the impact this will have on students with disabilities.
The reorganization proposes the elimination of the director of the Office for Students with Disabilities. The director position requires detailed knowledge of the regulations regarding accommodations and services to students with disabilities as well as the knowledge of how best to support students that have disabilities.
The position will be eliminated, and the Office for Students with Disabilities will be managed under an “associate dean” that will also be supervising several other student programs. This will result in a huge decrease in the detailed attention to the needs of AVC’s students, and specifically those with disabilities.
It is unconscionable that the administration is pushing through this reorganization with such little time for all stakeholders to provide input or express concerns.
If you are a student with disabilities, or a family member of a student (or future student) with disabilities, I urge you to contact the AVC Board of Trustees and implore them to stop this reorganization from going through until all concerned parties can provide input.
Jerry Brady
Mojave
There once was a lawyer
Once a lawyer from Lancaster
Some would say is a disaster
He sued voting at large
It is racist he charged
But not so for his Lancaster
Jim Brock
Palmdale
