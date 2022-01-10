A little ditty
Ooh my little fear monger, fear monger, when you gonna enter my mind, Flurona?
Ooh you make make temples throb, my nose run.
I know it’s just a matter of time, Flurona.
First it was Corona then Delta then Omicron, now it’s a combo of everything under the sun, my ei, ei, ei, ei, Whoa!
Ma Ma Ma My Flurona.
Where’s the herd immunity, supposed to be? Flip Flopping Fauci can’t find, Flurona.
How’s the bat community, flying free? Is the pangolin doing fine, Flurona?
See the cars lined up for the tests that do not exist, you’d better wear two masks, four socks dipped in Clorox strips. My ei, ei, ei, ei, Whoa!
Ma Ma Ma My Flurona.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Filling bellies
I just read the opinion peice in today’s Antelope Valley Press dated 1/7/2021 & agree that Pope Frances should be ashamed of himself for advocating more children into a world that has “22% of children younger than five who are ‘stunted’ – they are significantly shorter than the average for their age as a consequence of malnutrition...” (according to https://ourworldindata.org/).
Shouldn’t he and we being more concerned with teaching these parents with how to fill their children’s bellies rather than creating more empty baby bellies?
Kenneth Clemens
Palmdale
