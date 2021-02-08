Discuss the pandemic
I’m writing to start the conversation that I see being pushed aside consistently, and that is International policy and our responsibility to world health during the Covid-19 Pandemic.
To give some background I previously held the title of Miss Acton as well as several other Acton scholarship pageant titles and have a love for serving my local as well as global community.
I am also an ambassador for The Borgen Project and have recently become aware that our federal budget only spends about 1%, (approximately $33 billion) in all of international aid. Which, is about the equivalent of the $35 billion contract for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program that the federal government signed with Lockheed Martin.
This pandemic is going to impact us until we handle it at a global scale, because as long as we have people coming in and out of our country, there will be spread of the virus.
A great way to promote world health, and a necessity to get our economy back to a stable place is to make sure our allies have their communities in a healthy place as well.
Countries facing poverty must gain access to the vaccine, in order to ensure the safety of our communities locally and globally, and this will not happen without support from global powers like the United States.
So all I ask is that we keep this a part of our conversations when discussing the pandemic.
Beth Grassmann
Acton
Vaccine
We are overwhelmed with statistics regarding the virus from the newspaper and the mayor’s office but, not a word about where to get the vaccine.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
That’s how we roll
This is February 2021 and Sleepy Joe has been elected president; with all the attendant frivolities and festivities incumbent upon such an event occurring every four years. Including an inaugural ball, the de rigeur stuff that accompanies these things.
No ball — bail, maybe — for Teejay Trump-erola — the ousted president, as he fled the scene back to his lavish lair in Florida. Not much fun as he faces an impeachment trial momentarily. History, no doubt, will have the final word about his doings/undoings in the fabled oval office.
But the fattest reason for this missive is the glittering lack of orthographic savvy — going back several decades — when it comes to the word inaugural. Yep, the term, inaugural ball, has some unbelievable and funny memories for a long-time resident of this valley.
The latest one was a glaring goof on ABC, I think, when they advertised Joe Biden’s “inaugAral ball.” Well, television has never been an arsenal of literacy but this is fundamental fifth grade stuff.
But it was on a big billboard on Sierra Highway — in the early 1960s, I think. Across the expanse of this great honkin’ goofup was a public invitation to the
Inaugaral Ball to be held at one of the many local watering holes on Sierra Highway.
It went on like this for a while before the mistake was discovered and corrected — not by replacing the sign or the wrong letter but by plastering a big U right above — but touching — the misbegotten A.
But, boy howdy, that’s how we roll in the high desert!
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Not a priority
It was interesting to read in the AV Press February 5, the Sheriff’s Department gave out 47 citations during a 4-hour period to trucks using AVE. S illegally. This has been going on for eleven months. I would image the city of Palmdale could have increased their funds by several thousand dollars had they place officers there a full 8 hours and at least two days a week?
It seems like the city and the Sheriffs Deportment treat this the same as the fireworks issue, it’s just not a priority.
John B. Smith
Palmdale
They get an ‘F’
The City Council authorized an amendment to the city manager’s contract to provide him a loan to buy a new house? With all due respect to city manager JJ Murphy, I find it hard to believe that someone making $310,000.00 per year (plus benefits), in a time of historically low interest rates, cannot afford a house in the Antelope Valley.
I believe Mr. Murphy already owns a house in Palmdale, so why was there a council action to offer a loan to buy another house at a rate less than historically low rates? The current Local Agency Investment Fund (LAIF) interest rate is 0.458% which is a rate almost 2.2% lower than current mortgage markets are offering (2.67 % with a credit score over 720).
While the article indicates that the LAIF rate, “plus an agreed upon percentage or other structured terms ... agreeable to both parties” applies, I cannot believe that Mayor Hofbauer and the City Council “unanimously” approved such an open ended provision. I’m guessing the City is flush with anticipated cash from the upcoming sales tax increase?
I give my regards to Mr. Murphy and congratulate him on his recent contract extension and the four-fifths vote requirement to end his contract (plus several other favorable provisions), but I have to give the mayor and City Council a failing grade in negotiations. I will be interested to see the final agreement.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.