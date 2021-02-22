She deserves flowers
I strongly believe that the Democrats should send a big bouquet of flowers to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican House member from Georgia.
In just a few months she has been able to disrupt and divide the Republican Party. In this short time she has called for the shooting death of Nancy Pelosi, got a House Democrat to move her office away from Greene because she didn’t feel her staff was safe, declared that Jewish Space Lasers caused the fires in California, called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden, and had a “great” call with Donald Trump, who gave her his strong support.
And what have rank and file Republicans said or done about her? Hardly anything, Of course, most of those same GOP’ers said very little about the insurrection of January 6, and the attempt to turn our democracy into a dictatorship.
Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and George H.W. Bush must be turning over in their graves.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Not fair
DMV is requiring that I come in next month and retake the written driver’s test and eye test. I am 83 years old and have severe COPD. They will not delay this test until after I have been vaccinated in March and April. They have informed me that if I do not appear they will suspend my license.
In Dec. 2019 I took and passed the written drivers test and eye test. I was issued a driver’s license good through January 2025. Several weeks following DMV sent a notice which required I provide reports by my ophthalmologist and primary care physician. I provided this information and my physician told them I was medically fit to drive.
DMV then said I need to do a behind the wheel test. This was all triggered because when my cleaning lady took me to DMV I was in a wheelchair and I was carrying an oxygen machine. Unfortunately COVID reared it’s head and my behind the wheel test was postponed.
I am now back to square one and DMV has advised I have to retake the written test and eye exam. I have advised them I have been quarantining. I only go out to pick up medication and to get cash about once every month or two. They said they do not know if I am safe to drive. I told them I would hold them responsible if I contact the virus.
I feel this is a misuse of their power.
Mary “Rosalee” McEntyre
Lancaster
Suing for change?
The Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens would like to go on record and submit the following response to statements made in an article dated 2/11/21 titled “Council allows misdemeanor reviews”.
In this article, the Lancaster City Council respond to allegations made by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). We would like to begin by stating our full concurrence with the positions of ACLU. We agree that the City of Lancaster maintains an administrative citation system that is designed and enforced to punish poverty, in violation of the California Constitution.
The City issues administrative citations to penalize alleged violations of the Lancaster Municipal Code (“L.M.C.”) and state misdemeanors specified by City ordinance. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (“LASD”) enforces the City’s citation scheme, issuing citations that illegally target the City’s poorest residents and, in the Petitioner’s case, in retaliation for exercising constitutionally protected rights.
It is our belief that the City’s administrative citation system is part of a deeply punitive enforcement regime that discriminates on the basis of both race and poverty. Since 2018, 40% of the people that LASD reportedly stopped to enforce Lancaster’s municipal code were Black, and more than half were reported to be homeless. It has a history of confiscating cars from thousands of immigrants during DUI checkpoints, a discriminatory practice pointed out in the 2015 DOJ Report.
An investigation by the United States Department of Justice into LASD’s racially discriminatory policing practices in the Antelope Valley led to a consent decree in 2015. Nevertheless, LASD continues to stop Blacks and Latinos at disproportionate rates in Lancaster and the surrounding Antelope Valley.
This shameful reality is what we have to endure as minorities in the AV. It seems the only way to bring about change in the AV is through a lawsuit.
Xavier Flores
AV-LULAC president
Palmdale
‘Terrible’ bill
The so-called “Equality Act” sounds harmless but, in reality, it is one of the most extreme anti-life, pro-LGBTQ indoctrination bills ever proposed in the U.S. Congress.
If passed by the Democrat-dominated U. S. House this week (and later by the Senate) conscientious objection to abortion (performing or funding) could be criminally punished, boys will be able to shower in girls’ locker rooms, adult men could share women’s restrooms, pastors may be forced to perform gay “marriage” ceremonies and the list goes on.
No wonder this harmless-sounding legislation has been called “morally and socially repugnant.”
This extreme bill has nothing to do with “equality” or with extending the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which is how it is being presented by the left in Congress and the mainstream media.
Conservative critics have cautioned: “The ‘Equality’ Act’ elevates ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ to the same protected category as race. It will violate the religious freedom of Americans in numerous ways.”
Please contact our U.S. Representative Mike Garcia and Senators Padilla and Feinstein today online or call and leave a message. Ask them to oppose this terrible bill.
Gary Curtis
Santa Clarita
