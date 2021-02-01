Easy process
We are beginning to see the rainbows in our lives again.
Today we went to Kaiser Hospital and got the Coronavirus vaccine. We had made an appointment earlier at VaccinateLACounty.com.
They gave us an appointment for Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. Kaiser hospital, Palmdale was well organized and most helpful. Everyone obeyed the rules, wore their face masks and kept the appropriate distance from one another. At 11:10 we received our vaccine. At 11:25 a.m., we were out the door.
The reason I wrote this letter is to insure all our Antelope Valley seniors not to worry. We don’t have Kaiser Insurance, but that was not necessary. The shot did not hurt. And it will save you from worrying about catching the virus. More importantly, it may save your life.
Mary Denning
Lancaster
Taxes and more taxes
While our new president is busy canceling things, I wish he would save California tax payers and cancel our fast train to no where.
DC locked down with 25,000 National Guard to assure the inauguration. is the Guard there to protect the government from us, or to protect us from the government?
I’m sure your 1-17-21 front page headline (Garcia was safe in his office during siege) was to convey: “Thank goodness Garcia was safe.”
Hopefully those that read your 1-22-21 editorial on Pres Biden’s COVID-19 plan, also read de Rugy’s commentary on the same page. As Paul Harvey use to say “and now, the rest of the story.” The C-19 bill, pending Congress, expands the federal government and cost, in areas that have nothing to do with C-19.
Will Congress GOP give Pres Biden as much support as the Dems gave Pres Trump? Hopefully they will do what is best for our country, regardless or party; like turning off the money presses over at Treasury.
Just say a great example of the state of the present Congress and our social divide.
We are like a couple who cannot decide where to set the house thermostat.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
