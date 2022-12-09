Interesting history
Let’s take a look at some of the events featured in “Today in History”.
On November 5, 1872, Suffragist Susan B. Anthony defied the law by attempting to cast a vote. Today the MAGA Republicans would love to see a law preventing Blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims from voting. Damn that Constitution. Let’s get rid of it.
On November 8, 1923, Adolf Hitler launched his first attempt at seizing power in Germany with a failed coup in Munich. Gee, I remember someone who really wanted to be president, but a “failed coup” kept him from being successful.
On November 10, 2021, a New Jersey gym owner, Sean Fairlamb, who punched a police officer during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, was sentenced to three years in prison. Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks he is a political prisoner.
On November 15, 2021, Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan ohm crowd on the White House lawn. Trump talked about an infrastructure bill, Biden got it done.
On November 25, 1986, the Iran-Contra affair erupted as President Ronald Reagan revealed that profits from secret arms sales to Iran had been diverted to Nicaraguan rebels. This wasn’t Reagan’s finest hour.
On November 28, 2012, New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie said his state would need $37 billion to recover from Superstorm Sandy and that the state would seek federal aid to cover their losses. Isn’t it interesting to see Republicans run to the federal government to send billions of dollars to their states to clean up their mess. But those same Republicans fight long and hard to deny federal funds for the middle class and poor.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
