I admire law enforcement leadership and local city councils for proactively holding other government entities accountable in their duty to avoid overreach of authority.
Regardless of one’s role in the social contract hierarchy, it’s good to remember that there are no rights or privileges without responsibilities.
Looking forward to assessing the value of a local health department.
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
Hospital reimbursement
This writing is prompted by the AV Press Saturday, October 31, 2020 article, entitled, “Loan deal helps Medical Main Street.” I commend Mr. Mirzabegian’s success in convincing the Lancaster Healthcare District Board to unanimously approve the proposed $1.2 million loan, shared among four owners, including the AV Hospital and the Lancaster Housing Authority. According to the article, this loan covers the financing for the planned AV Hospital replacement structure, and the establishment of “Medical Main Street.” Refer to the article for details.
After the devastating defeat of the bond measure earlier this year, to finance the State mandated seismic corrections, as well as, the building of a replacement of AV Hospital buildings, I commend Mr. Mirzabegian’s tenacuos foretitude that he has expended for him to accomplish this financing achievement.
In addition, the AV Press article, published Friday, October 30, 2020, entitled, “Joint hospital venture ends.” The very poor County of Los Angeles reimbursement policies with regard to reimbursements to hospitals for unrecoverable services costs performed for indigent, and under insured patients are continuing.
As a member of the 2019-2020 Los Angeles Civil Grand Jury, I personally investigated the non-reimbursement abuses that the Antelope Valley Hospital is absorbing. Reference, the 2019-2020 Los Angeles Civil Grand Jury Report that was issued to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors July 2020. This report can be accessed via www.grandjury.co.la.us/gjreports.html
If accessed, find the specific report named “Hospitals on Ventilators.” The poor County of LA reimbursement as well as the seismic resolution issues are specifically addressed for the AV Hospital.
Non-reimbursement by the County to hospitals performing considerable indigent, under-insured patient services is generally un-recoverable costs for a hospital. The AVH performs a great potion of these un-recoverable cost service for homeless patients.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Ranting
Former Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently called for a national “Truth and Reconciliation Commission.” Reich stated “ … it would comfort those who have been harmed by his (Trump’s) hatefulness and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”
Raphael Warnock is the current Democrat candidate for senate from Georgia in January, 2021. In a speech (2016) he has stated that our nation “… needs to repent” for its support of Trump and “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness,“
Multiple major entertainment and media personalities have commonly expressed similar disgusting words. These are high profile mainstream people in positions of power and influence and not like those that we see on Facebook and in our local letters to the editor.
It is harsh for me to say but this fascist type of thinking in the past has led to genocides if it goes unchecked.
The problem is the left only wants one carefully self-created description of Truth and will not let people depart from that without throwing a dangerous tantrum.
In reality few people chose Joe Biden but voted against the personality and personal behavior of Trump while supporting “Red” down ticket. The left wing agenda was rejected and not empowered.
The current progressive agenda appeals to emotion. Humans are generally reasonable but we become unreasonable when ruled by passion. That is what we are seeing in the irrational and bizarre rants so common nowadays.
If the progressive left of today is sincere in their beliefs it is from rosy ignorance. However, If it is not sincere and are seeking a kind of “revenge” they are to be condemned for dishonesty and duplicity. We are in troubled times.
John Manning
Palmdale
