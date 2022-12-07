A shoutout for Abe
Not long ago. A fellow letter writer, wrote to the AV Press, denouncing Trump as a racist, and claiming that republicans don’t care about black issues.
After reading his sweeping accusations. I fired up Mr. Computer, and found, on the border issue alone, the opposite may be true. Let’s check it out.
In 2009, Senator Shumer said, “Illegal immigration is wrong, period.” Yet, suddenly, Bidens open door policy makes sense. Wrong. According to The United States commission on Civil Rights, illegal immigration, has a negative impact on the black work force.
Think about that for a second. President Bidens policy has sent the civil rights movement to the back of the bus. Regarding Trumps racism. I found two documents that support claims of racism. On (9/28/16) Harry Reid, famous for lying about Mitt Romney, accused trump of racism. Hillary Clinton, of Russian hoax fame, accused Trump of racism towards his black employees.
But here’s the kicker. Trump was a democrat during his KKK period. In other words, Trump didn’t become a bigot until he joined the republican party. Ouch. Personally, I would have remained a democrat; they know how to run interference.
Whatever. Bye the way; Wasn’t the civil war about black issues? How about a shoutout for honest Abe.
Robert McGregor
Palmdale
Racism and politics
Pastor Idleman wrote about the recent election due to the “… previously-anticipated red wave [that turned into] a small ripple as the votes came in.” Idleman blamed the pastors: “If more Christian pastors would have rallied their members to take a stand and vote for their values, we would have witnessed a significant spiritual shift.” Idleman failed to find out how voters felt.
In Jan 2020, Idleman wrote about: “… the lie that Donald Trump is a racist has driven fear-based voting …” “Pro-Trump & No-Trump Christians — Can They Be United In 2020?” He ignored Trump’s character: “Yes, character counts but President Trump doesn’t set the spiritual climate of our nation, we do.”
Regarding racism, Idleman wrote: “The media has been fueling the flames of racism and hatred for some time and we are reaping the whirlwind. Yes, hatred and racism do exist… [but] not to the degree they are being portrayed.” “Dallas, Texas, How Can We Quench The Fires Of Violence?”, 8 July 2019
That style of writing has led African Americans leaving evangelical churches: “Black congregants …had already grown uneasy in recent years as they watched their white pastors fail to address police shootings of African-Americans. They heard …that talk of racial injustice was divisive…” “A Quiet Exodus: Why Black Worshipers Are Leaving White Evangelical Churches,” New York Times, March 2018
Idleman talks about prayer and humility, but it starts with admitting racism. Mr. Deaver, former columnist for AV Press wrote: “For the record, I grew up in a time when racism, which is bad enough now and was even worse then. Which meant that I reflected the attitudes of those times for many years for which I apologize.” Until this happens among conservative Republicans, there will be no true repentance. Why does Republican Party still consist mainly of white males?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Know your rights
With the specter of unconstitutional and ineffective DUI roadblocks fast approaching this holiday season, people should know they’re never legally obligated to communicate with cops, roadblocks included.
If you cannot avoid a roadblock, then, upon demand, provide identification, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance. Then say, “I invoke the Fifth Amendment.”
Don’t answer conniving questions like, “Where are you coming from?”, “Where are you headed to?” or “Have you had anything to drink tonight?” Cops are trained to use the answers to those questions in an incriminating fashion.
If asked, “Will you step out and perform some field sobriety tests,” say, “No.” But, then, don’t say another word. And it’s best to roll down your window as little as possible to avoid being falsely accused of smelling of alcohol.
Per the Fourth Amendment, we’re not required to submit to roadside breathalyzer tests. Nor are we legally obligated to perform field sobriety tests. These “divided attention” tests, e.g., the walk-and-turn test and the one-leg stand test, are designed to make one fail.
In brief, don’t incriminate yourself by answering questions or agreeing to field sobriety tests.
And remember that unless a cop can articulate a reasonable suspicion that they have committed a crime, are committing a crime, or are about to commit a crime, passengers aren’t required to produce identification. (see Terry v Ohio)
Finally, for your protection, film (all) encounters with law enforcement officials via cellphones, dash cams, body cameras, or camera glasses.
Skip Thacker: “Take [tax monies] away from those who have misused them, e.g., school boards and teachers’ unions.” (12.01.22)
Please name a single government program that pays tax monies to teachers’ unions, Skip Thacker.
Of course, Thacker won’t answer that question because no trade union has ever received tax monies. Skip made it up.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
