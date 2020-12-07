Support for Ferrer
Pueblo y Salud, Inc. and the Prevention Community Council would like to go on record and express its strong and unequivocal support for Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the current director of the Los Angeles Public Health Department.
Recently, we read a very disconcerting article describing Lancaster’s intent in providing Dr. Ferrer a vote of no confidence for her handling of the Corona Virus pandemic in the Antelope Valley. The source of their discontentment seems to be the way in which she is dealing with small businesses.
I think everyone agrees that this pandemic is extremely complex and no simple matter with which to contend. However, for Lancaster’s elected leadership to even consider such an action is egregious but certainly not surprising, in our point of view.
Once again, we witness our local leadership placing more importance on business interests than on the health of their constituents. This position has been consistently demonstrated by the elected leadership of both cities. One would think that our leadership would pay heed to her admonishments, but the truth is that the Public Health Department has been admonishing local leaders for the past 20 years to no avail. We get sicker and sicker while they play fiddle.
We would like to make clear our view of Dr. Ferrer who has demonstrated due deliberation and unusual courage during these trying times. She has forced attention to the racism underlying the negative disproportionate impact of the Corona Virus on people of color and has challenged us to pay attention to how we continue to support policy that impacts negatively on these communities.
Instead of disparaging and ignoring our most adept and conscientious leaders, why not try to go outside the conservative republican mold and prioritize our health, for once.
Xavier Flores
Pueblo y Salud program director
Palmdale
Not concerned
I’m sure the Great Obama (worse president ever) is not concerned that Mr. Heard won’t be buying his book but he should be concerned that I’m not buying it.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
Local coverage
Page One of the AV Press for Thursday, December 3, is exactly why I continue to renew our subscription. Every article was of local interest.
With the advent of the internet and smart phones there are dozens of state, regional, national and world news sources, but precious few for local news.
An yet local developments, happenings and issues affect us directly. How can we vote intelligently for local candidates or to decide local ballot measures without knowledge gained from local news sources that report fairly and accurately?
Point is, Thursday’s page one was spot on. Thank you.
Dennis Shoffner
Rosamond
