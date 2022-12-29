It’s amazing
It is amazing to me that despite all of the Venezuelans, Cubans, Ecuadorians, and middle easterners that are pouring into our country that there are those that still say that those countries and their existential conditions that encourage them to emigrate to this country, (or others as well), are better than the country we live in.
I can’t imagine what it is in the minds of those that say this is a racist, homophobic, despotic country think of those countries that are actually despotic and totalitarian where you can be killed or tortured for your beliefs when they say those countries are superior to ours, and actually, if they truly believe that to be true, why are they still in this country rather than emigrating to those that they find superior. It would be interesting to wonder if Brittney Griner is of the opinion that Russia is superior to the United States in view of her treatment there and the “fair” trial she received at the hands of the Russians?
As for me, I will stay here and I will continue to vote for those that are conservative and believe in the Constitution and the Rule of Law, although in Washington DC I doubt that there are any left that do so.
Terry Story
Palmdale
They should be embarrassed
Jim Gardner recently wrote a perceptive letter decrying the degeneration of the local letters section through “mean spirited rants” among other things. Many of the letters are but a litany of tiresome boorishness and crass churlishness.
My previous letter regarding DUI is based on experience not ideology. A recent irresponsible harangue on DUIs deserved to be stridently condemned and the writer excoriated. Proper and needed DUI stops are declared constitutional by the US and California supreme courts.
The writer likes to comment on Cuban government reports of their healthcare system. Why he blindly believes is his business but such announcements may have no more veracity than the early reports from China about how well they had controlled Covid outbreaks which are now out of control. Perhaps the devotee also believes the wonderful statistics that periodically come out of Communist North Korea.
Karl Marx was a despicable, racist human being yet his writings still have great worldwide influence because of its naive idealism. But the brutal facts are that Communism has been perhaps the greatest killer of human beings in history. Its fanatics would like you to ignore the deliberate starvation of millions of Ukrainians in the 1930’s and the Berlin wall that was knowingly intended to keep citizens from escaping. zealots prefer you disregard, the evils of Stalin’s gulags, the revolts of Hungary, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tiananmen Square, etc, etc.
150 years after Marx and 100 years after the Russian revolution the best “success” Marxists can point to is the decrepit island state of Cuba. The average Cuban state salary today is 5,000 pesos/ month (about $29 USD), while over the past 12 months 200,000 Cuban people, about 2% of the population, have been stopped trying to enter capitalist US.
Marxist supporters should be embarrassed as that is pathetic.
John Manning
Palmdale
Still sinking
Dear God, just when you think Donald Trump can sink no lower, he plunges the depths of all humanity. Even in death, Trump’s “loved ones” are viewed as a source of wealth.
If ever you have occasion to visit Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, tucked away by the first tee, you may find what looks like a pauper’s grave. It is the final resting place of the former president’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump. As she was, reportedly cremated, one wonders why the need for a grave in the first place?
Money, of course. Undoubtedly those who bought Trump’s trading cards will applaud his business acumen. The act of burying the mother of three of his children on his golf course allows Trump to reap huge tax savings in the state of New Jersey. By declaring Bedminster a “not for profit” cemetery, Trump is exempted from paying income tax, property tax, and sales tax on his golf course.
What confounds me is that one-third of the American people are gullible enough to believe that this man cares about them. He cares for himself and absolutely no one else. Hamsters have received greater consideration in death than Ivana Trump did.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
A wish list
Here’s my wish list for the A.V. in 2023:
AVC turns its Barnes and Nobles Bookstore into a full-fledged bookstore for students and the general public. We need a chain bookstore in Lancaster.
The AV Healthcare District ditches plans to build a new hospital in Lancaster, but instead renovates the old one and uses their new -found investment income to build a new hospital on the eastside of Palmdale. They own land at 40th St East and Palmdale Blvd. Eastside residents in Lancaster and Palmdale need a hospital!
The local city councils appoint a commission to examine all items in their budgets and reduce expenditures. Can we reduce property taxes?
We need a homeless conference. The last one I believe was 2017. The various providers (who do a wonderful job) need to meet and get on the same page and share revenue for areas which they excel.
The county leads in “real” earthquake planning. A bunch of guys sitting around a computer is not preparation for the Big One.
God Bless the residents of the AV, give them their daily bread, lead them not into temptation and deliver them from evil (crime).
Happy New Year all!
Michael Rives
Lancaster
