A different outlook
Marty Scepan: “If you want to protest peacefully, be my guest. If you want to protest violently, you can also be my guest in the County Jail or the State Prison...”
I wonder if Marty’s concern for law and order extends to George Washington, Patrick Henry, and other violent revolutionaries. Does Scepan think that they, too, should have been imprisoned?
The superficial account of history teaches that the American Revolution was simply due to “taxation without representation.” But that uprising was no less a culture war than the one brewing today.
Self-titled “Americans” picked up arms in opposition to a foreign and corrupt tyrant. Led by the likes of the violent Samuel Adams and his Sons of Liberty, these revolutionaries engaged in vandalism, arson, and deadly violence against British loyalists, tax collectors, and other representatives of the crown. Eventually, this hostility escalated into far-reaching mob violence and later into guerrilla warfare and military activity.
Thus far, the movement based on the general principle that black lives matter has been mostly peaceful. Agent provocateurs have committed most of the violence that has occurred to date. But, given the Marxian dictum that the applicable ruling class dictates revolutionary tactics, that could change.
Just as the British government never lessened its resistance to the colonists’ legitimate demands, the current American plutocracy refuses to improve the lives of people of color and workers in general. In due course, this intolerable situation will force workers, including those of color, to seek change violently, just as lily-white American colonists did, and successfully.
Although peaceful revolutionary change is preferable and most often more efficacious, violence as a final stratagem cannot be dismissed. One must never make a fetish of revolutionary violence any more than one should make an unswerving commitment to pacifism.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Disdain is his legacy
Sorry Mr. Gassaway. Unlike the Opinion page of our Antelope Valley Press where you can share anything your little heart desires, facts actually matter when you present your side in a court of law.
I understand your belief in a president who loves to create his own version of reality to present to his followers but the rest of us live in the real world of demonstrable, repeatable evidence.
All the lawsuits trying to overturn the election have not presented one whit of evidence in any court of law which would cause a thinking person to conclude, that yes, millions of votes were rigged to cause a massive overturning of the will of the people of these united states.
Judges, Democrat and Republican alike, have thrown out the vast majority of these lawsuits for lack of any evidence. State judges, Federal judges and some who were Trump appointees, and even his latest attempt to control the Supreme Court by his appointees have refused to hear any more of his nonsense. Yes, there were incidents of dead people voting. There were two cases in Pennsylvania where the dead voter cast their ballot for Trump.
Those of us who had Civics classes in high school just shake our heads in disbelief at a man, who has no understanding of how great this country is and how it works, who has made his attempts to place himself on a pedestal and has come so close to destroying this great nation. His disdain for democracy will forever be his legacy.
Michael A. Lemos
Lancaster
Help our people
With the coming of the new Democrat administration, we can rest assured that nothing will change. The democrats will find problems and throw money at them with little expectation the money will work.
The second covid relief bill is caught up in politics and may or may not get signed. This bill, however, is supposedly bipartisan.
$900 billion. With the national debt at over $27 trillion, this will only add to it and the cost to taxpayers each year to service the debt is almost $400 billion. Thats more money that the total state budget of most of the 50 states combined. The scary part is there is not $27 billion in the entire world to pay the debt.
Then there is the covid relief bill itself. It’s not about people, it is about special interests.
There are 35 areas that allot money that have nothing to do with the pandemic. $25 million for extra pay for congress, $500 million for museums and librarys, $20 billion for the post office, $300 million for the endowment for the arts, and the list go on.
About 50 years ago, Nikita Krushchev said in a speech, that the USA would be brought down from within not war. Well, at the rate we are spending money that we don’t have, that fate is not far in our future.
Around the world, many cities had beautiful Christmas events and displays. Moscow, London, Paris were beautifully decorated and Los Angeles had nothing. But we can’t seem to afford such nice people oriented activities.
It is way past time for the people to come first. Congress and the state government don’t care about people. We should stop sending aide all around the world and use the funds to help our people.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
