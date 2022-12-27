Too late
The senior community in the newspaper today looks wonderful. From the picture it looks like there’s only two ways in and out. I’m sure the planners know that in an emergency that would be a death trap.
I am wondering why is the wooded park area not more centralized so that everyone can use it easily? I also wonder why are they calling it first of its kind when there are senior communities all over the country.
It’s wonderful to finally have a senior community. Although it’s too late for me as I’ve already moved.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
That’s a wrap
When Trump made the remark to terminate the constitution, heads exploded.
In a previous edition of the AV Press; Commentator Marc Thiessen wrote: With his call to terminate the constitution, Trump is out of control.
Several letter writers, who always go to bat for the big guy, agreed that Trump is horrible. Personally, I think everybody’s barking up the wrong tree.
For instance: Since when did the democrats ever let the constitution bother them. Was it at the Russin hoax? I doubt it. Did Nancy Pelosi, take out an obituary when intelligent officers suppressed the laptop story. Hardly. Did Adam shifty Schiff cry when Big Brother outsourced censorship to twitter? Not even an alligator tear. In other words. If we need a villain. The Democrat’s, manipulation of the constitution wins hands down.
Sorry if you don’t see it that way. So, let me put it in historical terms.
On September 18, 1787, Benjiman franklin was asked. Well doctor, what do we have, a republic or monarchy? Franklin replied, A republic, if you can keep it. I say we keep the constitution, in hopes neither party becomes a monarchy. Well, I guess that’s a wrap.
Hope, nobody spilled their coffee.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Promises fulfilled
I have advocated for middle class senior houses in this valley for decades.
Finally there is hope but also disappointment. It seems that a financially sound housing developer would build all promised amenities first.
If a senior bought in phase one they might not live long enough to see the promises fulfilled.
Sandi Duvall
Palmdale
Circular reasoning
Quoting the Bible to prove that the Bible is true is a type of logic called circular reasoning, and it therefore proves nothing. Biblical accounts are oral-based reconstructions undertaken some considerable time after the “fact”.
The Gospel according to Luke states that the miraculous birth of Jesus occurred in a year when the Emperor Caesar Augustus ordered a census for the purpose of taxation, and that this happened at a time when Herod reigned in Judea and Quirinius was governor of Syria. But Herod died four years “BC”, and during his rulership the governor of Syria was not Quirinius.
There is no mention of any Augustan census by any Roman historian, but the Jewish chronicler Josephus mentions one that did occur — without the onerous requirement for people to return to their places of birth, and six years after the birth of Jesus is supposed to have taken place.
H.L. Mencken in his “Treatise on the Gods” sums it up this way: “The simple fact is that the New Testament, as we know it, is a helter-skelter accumulation of more or less discordant documents, some of them probably of respectable origin but others palpably apocryphal, and that most of them, the good along with the bad, show unmistakable signs of having been tampered with.”
The Gospels don’t provide in any sense a historical record. The multiple authors cannot agree on anything of importance and didn’t publish anything until many decades after the Crucifixion. History is full of evil events incited by the Good Book. For centuries, Jewish People were slaughtered in Easter pogroms against “Christ-killing Jews”. It was not until 2011 that the Vatican formally withdrew the charge of “deicide” against the Jewish people.
Unsurprisingly, religions choose to address themselves first to those who are poor and bewildered and uneducated.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
That’s not leadership
President Biden continues to lie to the people – to gain favor with the LGBT community he told a story about a gay person being kicked out of a restaurant which is unverified, and he offered no proof.
He said he is a little bit Italian because he married a woman who has a bit of Italian heritage – no Joe you do not have a little bit of Italian. He said as Vice President he got a Purple Heart awarded to his uncle from WW II service, problem his uncle died 8 years before he became VP, and the DOD has no record of the award.
President Biden went to Arizona to schmooze chip manufacturing executives but “had more important things to do” than visit the southern border which was less than two hours driving time away. Biden needs to go to an Armed Forces Leadership training course to understand how important it is for leadership to show support for the troops.
By most accounts, the Border Patrol is overworked and demoralized and could use a visit by the highest administration official in the land to boost morale.
New LA Mayor Bass said move the LA city homeless to the AV, more specifically to Palmdale, because there are vast areas of land in the AV. Shoving your problems off on others is not leadership.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Not a good look
Guy Marsh, both the US Supreme Court and the California Supreme Court are mistaken? =This is based on your legal expertise as opposed to that of the justices of those 2 courts?
Also, in your omniscience you know that the founders would have opposed roadblocks generally? Because I see nothing wrong with any attempt to rid our roads of impaired drivers does not mean that I “may not value the fourth amendment”, it means I value human life at the expense of a minor inconvenience.
You seem to take offense when other writers to this paper misquote you yet you left off the most important part of my statement in regard to DUI checkpoint effectiveness. I stated “If they only take 1 drunk driver off the road they are effective in my opinion as well”. Everything you write in your letters to this paper is not all fact, yet you like to imply it as such.
To top everything off you refute John Manning’s response to the carnage he dealt with as a physician as a result of drunken driver accidents by claiming he was embarrassed by you and he really had no genuine concern for his patients is ludicrous.
As I stated previously, everything you write is not fact, it is in many cases opinion. One police officer who agrees with you does not make your opinion truth. I am sure there are many officers, and more than one physician, who disagree with you. The arrogance you display in your letters is objectionable to say the least. I respect the intelligence you display in many of your letters but there are others here, who when they disagree with you, are scolded or demeaned in your response. It’s not a good look......in my opinion.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.