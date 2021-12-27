Thank you and Merry Christmas
Please allow me to give a heartfelt “thank you and Merry Christmas” to my extraordinary Antelope Valley Press deliverer, Jose “Joey” Castillo.
Joey not only gets the newspaper here seven days a week, between five and six am, but places it against my garage door, so I don’t even have to go outside — just raise the door a few inches and abracadabra ... there it is!
My favorite thing to wake up to — the Antelope Valley Press. Your newspaper is the condiment that completes my breakfast each morning. Keep up the good work. You too, Joey.
Love is contagious ... we get it from each other, and kindness is a gift you will never regret giving.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
Wrong and un-American
Of all the hatefull things Guy Marsh has said what he said about the Marine Corps was the worst.
The Marine Corps is not a death cult it is one of the fighting forces that keeps him safe and free. I’m an Army veteran not a Marine veteran. But I know lots of Marines and all of them would be angry if they read what he wrote.
Wake up and grow up. The Marine Corps has its problems but its not what you think it is. And trying to turn kids against the Marine Corps is wrong and unAmerican.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Now there’s an idea
Capital idea Mr. Paul Rogers! No longer would I have to take Sierra Highway to Soledad Canyon Road, take a left to get back on Sierra Highway. Then turn left on San Fernando Road and ride down to Broadway to get to Downtown Los Angeles.
Think of all the time it would save me and all the twists and turns! I’d miss all the scenic back country but that’s the price you pay for progress. A tip of my cycling cap to you sir!
Michael A. Lemos
Lancaster
