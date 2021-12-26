Doesn’t believe it
Sue Brax stated “Every day six hundred children in the United States are being hospitalized with Covid.” No source, no evidence, no history, just a blanket statement.
I’m going to have to ask you to show your work Ms. Brax because I don’t believe your statement.
It’s no coincident that hospital cases have increased along with the vaccination rate. Unless you have some way to differentiate between new Covid cases and vaccine injured children that number simply is not believable. Remember all data show vaccinate people are spreading the virus.
Mr. Brax fluff piece on the Biden economy is simply astounding. Real people deal with real life things like the cost of food and fuel not made-up numbers produced by some agency then twisted to sound good. How about asking a man on the street how he thinks things are going in this booming economy?
Do to the fact Joe Biden has a 37% approval rating I doubt you will find too many supporters that are dyed-in-the-wool like yourself. It takes a special kind of supporter to hang with a guy this bad for any length of time.
I also find it hard to understand how the lone Marxist in the Valley has been flipped to be the salesman of the year for big pharma. They have soaked the world including the United States for billions of evil capitalist dollars with this “vaccine”, yet he is their best salesman.
Seems to me any Marxist worth his salt would have a difficult time contributing to the sales and therefor the profits of such an evil capitalist empire that takes advantage of its work force by not allowing them to be in control of the means of production, bla bla bla, oh you know the thing.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
What if the vaccine changes him?
I have to respond to the ever so eloquent Ralph Brax letter in our V.P. on Friday, 12-17-2021. Ralph listed 8 reasons why he believes Deplorables are not getting the questionable vaccine that the Federal Gov. is forcing on American citizens.
Well Ralph. I listen to our leaders, even if they did get put in office by questionable, suspicious tactics. President Biden and Vice President Harris warned the American people to not trust the vaccines because that mean tweeting Trump had them developed and ready to distribute in record time! So, I really want to take the DNA altering shot that big pharma will never be liable for if I have a terrible reaction to, and so I’m listening to our leaders.
What recourse would I have if once vaccinated, and it changed me completely? I will fight to get Our Veterans the help and housing they need instead of the 2 million lawbreakers bringing the China virus into my Country. Why do these lawbreakers get taxpayer $ without even being tested for Covid or the Brax Syndrome? Merry Christmas
William Mcgowan
Lancaster
Freedom isn’t free
I felt compelled to respond after reading Guy Marsh’s letter dated 12-14-21 where he bashes the Young Marines.
As a foreign born Latino American first although my military service to America was limited my love for God and Country isn’t. Although I was never a Marine i hold the Marine Corps in very high respect the young Marines included.
Your hate for America knows no bounds or limits. You remind me of the pro Castro Latino radicals of the mid 1970s who would come to my old L.A neighborhood spewing hate for America. You sound like a classic example of one who hates and bashes America at every opportunity while taking advantage of what living in America offers.
If you lived in any one of your beloved communist socialist counties you would not have freedom of speech to spread your hatred and discontent and speaking out you would be jailed tortured and probably executed as a enemy of the state.
I rather proudly serve an American military that gives me the freedom to freely choose my own destiny then to live in a communist controlled country that would take away my God given human rights and freedoms.
Freedom is not free and will never be free. Communist socialist supporters like you never lived in a communist socialist country or one ruled by a tyrant dictator.
Why never any mention of the mass murders carried out by your communist heroes inflicted on there own people in China, Russia, Cambodia, N. Korea, Cuba etc..etc.. or the wars they started.
Guy M. and the American born marxist should watch that CNN interview with Boston Celtics basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom....a proud foreign born American.
To all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Say no to Ritter Ranch
Someone has to stop the Ritter Ranch Project. 7200 homes and approximately 3 people per home is over 20,000 new residents to the valley.
So bureaucrats, where is the water, electricity, and services going to come from? We are in an extreme statewide drought, electricity is sketchy because the state has shut down power plants. And now you are going to permit a town the size of Rosamond to be built so that some investors can make a profit?
You are talking about adding at least two more high schools, two more middle schools, and four more elementary schools, not to mention emergency services. All of this and the rest of the Antelope Valley serviced by two Hospitals? No! No! No!
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Wonderful shows
This past weekend, I was among the lucky people who got to attend the West Coast Classical concerts at the Palmdale Playhouse.
Actually, I attended both nights — and felt so proud that we have so many fine musicians in our Antelope Valley.
The first night was “kids night”, with so many young and beginning musicians performing. This is such an amazing opportunity for them to get performance and orchestra or ensemble experience. These kids are our future musicians for all the best symphony orchestras in our country.
The second evening was the full West Coast Classical Orchestra, performing a dazzling Symphony number 9 by Dvorak. Many familiar melodies, so perfectly performed.
Then, after the intermission, the stage was beautifully packed, as the West Coast Classical and Symphonic orchestras both came out and gave us a treat of Christmas music. The sound was rich and full.
There are so many people that work very hard to make these concerts happen. And it was the first performance after two years of a dark and lonely stage. I thank them all for all their hard work, both performers and all the organizers and technical staff that helped to make it possible.
But I think most special thanks go to conductor Patricia Graham. She inspires everyone with her expertise and enthusiasm.
Patty Akkad
Acton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.