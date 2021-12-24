A Republican poem
There once was a Republican Party
That was strong, thoughtful and hardy
Along came Donald Trump
Now they’re kissing his rump
And acting like Laurel and Hardy
The Republican Party hobnobs
With a bunch of wingnut whackjobs
Racists and “Q”
And white supremacists too
And Trump their lying heartthrob
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Don’t bankrupt America
I’m making a bi-partisan plea for the future of our country.
The national debt, presently at approximately $28 trillion is money that we are spending that belongs to our children and our children’s children. We are stealing from the future, financing a spendthrift government buying things with money we don’t have — all the while accelerating interest payments on the debt.
The federal government will spend $300 bill on interest payments on the national debt this year. Our federal government spends more on interest on the debt than on science, space and technology, transportation, and education combined.
We are borrowing and increasing the debt to pay interest on the debt, which creates more debt and which more interest will be due, requiring more borrowing.
The treasury department reports that the debt limit has been raised 78 times since 1960 to curb the appetite of the federal government.
The federal reserve is a centralized system composed of 12 district banks, and will purchase, each month, in excess of $100 billion in US treasury blank checks and mortgage backed securities.
The US congressional budget office (CBO) has reported that the federal government’s total debt, borrowed from the US public through, for example, bonds was 21 trillion at the end of 2020 and was 100% of the national gross domestic product (GDP: The total value of our nations goods and services).
Fortunately our nations’s founders gave us the means to amend the constitution through action of state legislatures. Unless we act quickly the people in the White House and those running Congress may bankrupt America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
A fresh perspective
I’ve enjoyed reading all the letters and articles concerning the preservation of the Joshua tree recently. I’ve always been a big fan of this noble spiny yucca.
In 1975 I wrote a poem for my creative writing class at AV High School titled The Lonely Joshua, about the fall of the last of its kind. It wasn’t very good.
I spent my career as a tile contractor tiling thousands of AV tract homes, so part of me felt a little responsible for the trees destruction. But there’s hope.
As a gardener with two greenhouses, I started a number of Joshuas 20 years ago, some that now stand taller then me in our front yard. They are easy to grow from their seed pods but takes patience. I planted a young sprout on my 65 birthday this year. You have to be an optimist to do that.
Last week I walked through a stand of burnt trees on the Westside that I thought were completely lost, but instead found that most had new starts coming from their root base. Made my day.
On a side note I want to thank Mitchell Seyfer for his kind words. Lately I’d all but given up on writing Letters to the Editor. This forum is sometimes nothing more than a back and forth argument but I still read them all. Then I take a deep breath, open a cold beer, and sit in my warm greenhouse. Merry Christmas Everyone.
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
Bike lanes on the 14
With the craziness of charging us a twelve cents a gallon for repaving our roads and then taking away motor vehicle lanes and adding bike lanes, which no one uses. How about adding bike lanes to the 14 freeway?
Makes about as much sense, don’t ya think?
Paul Rogers
Lancaster
