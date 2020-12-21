Twisted words
In reaction to my quoting Marine Corps General Smedley Butler, Robert McGregor wrote that I “mentioned a war hero ... [w]ho, because of war profiteering, became an anti-war proponent.” Nonsense.
General Butler became opposed to war because, in his words, “I spent most of my time [in the military] as a high-class muscleman for big business, for Wall Street and the bankers. I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.”
Although the capitalist system does spawn war profiteers (those who accumulate “unreasonable profits from warfare by selling weapons and other goods to parties at war”), Butler’s statement had nothing to do with war profiteering per se. It concerned the impetus (for) war, the protection of US-based corporate interests, which is the very essence of American imperialism.
Given the simplicity of General Butler’s statement, I have to think that McGregor employed the phrase “war profiteering” in place of “gangster for capitalism” because he couldn’t grapple with the fact that a Marine Corps general saw his actions as those which promoted imperialism and colonialism.
Robert McGregor’s confusion also came to light when he quoted me as writing, “international protection racket,” when, in reality, I wrote, “international corporate protection racket.” By omitting the term “corporate,” McGregor reconciled his internal conflict while artificially fortifying Bill Deaver’s unschooled and diversionary assertion that America is the “Arsenal of democracy.”
To answer McGregor’s question, “[Is the US military] an arsenal of democracy, or a multinational corporate protection racket?” it is the latter. As elucidated by Butler and others, such as former USMC Commandant General David Shoup, the US military is little more than a tool of corporate dominion and US hegemony in general, capitalist culture’s ideological obfuscation notwithstanding.
“It is the interest of wage-earners to oppose imperialism, root, and branch.” — Daniel De Leon.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Good call
Bravo for calling on Resignation/Recall: William P. Warford
Great and timely Sunday Column. We can’t delay getting Gascon out of office. I found it shocking that a man with his history as DA in San Francisco could pull it off in LA County. Guess it just goes to show you what tons of progressive outside money can buy.
Not expecting him to resign, so recall here we come. I hope AVP will have the where for with to provide location for those who feel the same as William and I to access and sign a petition.
Thank you William for your column from this Vietnam Vet who believes in the rule of law and its consequences.
Christopher Lovitt
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.