No water
The City of Lancaster approved another 837 single family homes on the valley’s west side. I have one question. Where’s the water coming to support these homes and families?
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
Just fishing
Is Eugene Hernandez aware of what is transpiring in Eastern Europe currently?
Maybe those B-21 bombers might be useful in the future? If not for use but maybe just for the fact that their presence might dissuade certain countries from being more aggressive toward us or our other allies?
Just a thought. Seems like he’s just fishing for more reasons to criticize Biden.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
God talk
I have to believe there are still some freedom loving God fearing American Democrats out there but are afraid to come out and admit it for fear of being harassed and intimidated.
It would be nice if the so called liberal progressive atheist groups and individuals would simply come out and say they are socialist closet communist which is part of the woke movement who hate America and do not believe in God.
These radicals have infiltrated and slowly have taken over the Democratic party, its not our parents Democratic party anymore. Im reminded God loves a sinner but hates the sin, God’s word is the same yesterday today and tomorrow.
America was founded on Judea Christian values which is reflected in our constitution which we enjoy and exercise freely today.
As we near our American traditional Holiday season where we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ our savior heres something thats gonna freak out the atheist progressive liberals big time.....have a merry Christmas, in God we trust, God bless America and we are One nation under God not over or equal to God.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
