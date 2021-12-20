Well-deserved trophy
"Rutan” is a name virtually synonymous with Mojave Air and Spaceport that should have been added to the title many years ago....I’m sure it wasn’t their goal when the Rutan brothers first began their business but a well deserved trophy.
I never get tired of hearing Dick Rutan narrate the story of his nine day, non-stop flight around the globe, especially over a few beers.
Dan Sabovitch played a big role in bringing that airport from a white elephant with lots of vacant buildings to a major business center today and growing but adding his name would be a tad lengthy.
It would be interesting to see the history of that airport in pictures.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Giving thanks
Thank God for the rain. It was great. I even bought two new garbage cans to increase my water storage capacity for my potted plants.
Oroville Lake is almost at 700 feet, still 200 feet shy of a full pool, but increasing.
As Christmas approaches, I wish to give thanks in this letter to the people who have touched my soul on this very page, going back several years in some cases.
Barabara Richardson, I wish you a merry Christmas, too. I appreciated your Xmas wish to me a few years ago.
Phil Harvey, I’m glad you liked my letter about birds, and I enjoyed your Harry Callahan reference.
Guy Marsh, I’m happy we are on the same page about roof top solar.
Kathy Schroeder, I think the Go-Kart track around a Rex Parris statue roundabout is way overdue.
Biff Baker, thanks for your kindred spirit comments about the old hippie common sense party.
Debbie Stewart, I’m glad my Matthew McConaughey Lincoln commercial letter cracked you up. The commercials remain, malignantly annoying.
Bonnie Harris, your letter “made my day” as well. Thank you for your positive outlook, sense of humor and kind words.
Irma Carroll Lindsay, my only Facebook friend. I enjoyed your responses to my letters and I’m glad to have another old school reader to relate to. I’m also happy I made you laugh.
To all the editors I’ve encountered at the A.V. Press: Dennis Anderson, Aaron Campbell, Chuck Bostwick, Bill Warford and Jennifer Garcia, thank you for your efforts and publishing my letters.
Thanks to all of you and anyone my brain has forgotten to mention.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone who reads and enjoys the Antelope Valley Press.
Cheers to 2022!
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
