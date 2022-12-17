Worth examining
There are several significant stories that have received very little attention from the media. These two are worth examining.
Several weeks ago the L.A. City Council voted to phase out all oil drilling in the city and ban new wells.
In a unanimous vote the council approved an ordinance that immediately prevents new oil and gas extractions and requires all current drilling to stop production within twenty years. It seems to me it should cease in ten years. According to the city’s planning department, L.A. has 26 oil and gas fields and 5,000 oil and gas wells.
Environmental activists maintain that low income communities are affected by the wells which are tied to health problems. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has designated oil tankers as a major source of air pollution in the L.A. basin.
Council President, Paul Kerkorian described the ordinance as a “monumental step” in our city. It seems that fossil fuels are becoming extinct.
On December 4, Donald Trump faced serious criticism from both parties after calling for “the termination” of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump stated that a “massive fraud” of this type allows for the destruction of the Constitution, and hence, democracy as we know it.
He argued that our founders would not condone fraudulent elections. Well he got that right. James Madison and Alexander Hamilton must be fuming in the great beyond.
The White House assailed Trump, saying, “You cannot only love America when you win.” A spokesman stated that attacking our Constitution and what it stands for is an anathema. Do you think Donald knows the meaning of the word “anathema”?
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
We need answers
With the new House of Representatives controlled by Republicans, the 6 January 2021 Capital protest can be objectively investigated.
The illegitimate (not composed in accord with House rules) 6 January Commission chaired by B. Thompson (D-MS) did not demand testimony from key principals (e.g. Nancy Pelosi, FBI Director Wray), did not allow due process or testimony in Trump’s favor. Many questions remain unanswered.
What was the FBI’s role in the protest? Video is available of several personnel with connections to the FBI encouraging others to enter the capital.
Capital police are seen waving protestors into the Capital. Why has not the 14,000 video data hours been made public?
What was Nancy Pelosi’s role in the incident? She was in charge of security at the Capital and controlled the Capital Police.
Why did she not approve use of the National Guard after Trump authorized its use? Why did she have her daughter, a videographer, on site working on a documentary? Did she foresee (or plan) the incident?
Why has nothing been found about the pipe bombs set at DNC and RNC headquarters the previous night?
Why did the Capital Police withdraw from the entryway suddenly, after which Officer Byrd shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed veteran protestor, without cause? Why has he not been charged and was exonerated?
What if Pelosi did not want the joint session considering state’s certified ballots to continue debate, allowed by the Constitution, to consider objections to elector’s votes? Rules allowed debate if Representatives backed by one Senator supporting the objection in writing with signature.
It was signed but debate did not occur because of congress’s fear and outrage, well-orchestrated by the speaker of the House. Congress and VP Pence wimped out amid massive election fraud.
These are questions for which the People need answers.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
It’s the little things
Ever Since Trump became President. Antelope valley voters have been at war with each other on behalf of the fat cats in Washington. What a shame. That’s why I like sports. It’s a refuge. No matter how woke the NFL, there was always baseball.
Then, this summer, I noticed the umpires wearing an FXT logo. Naturally. I check it out. According to sportstechie.com. Major league baseball signed a long-term deal with FXT, a global cryptocurrency exchange. Not only that. The Oakland A’s were planning to pay players in bitcoin. Yikes. Show me the money! Meanwhile. In the world of politics.
Reuters news reported that; before they went belly up, FXT donated $ 40 million to the democrat party. Imagine that. What’s the chances, we see accountability. Answer: Zero. According to Bitcoin news .com. Yes Bitcoin. Maxine Waters will be in charge of investigating, crypto nerd, Sam-bankman Fried.
However, her Critics have already pointed out that Fried donated 300k to members of her committee. I rest my case. So, let’s get back to sports. Recently, Yankee slugger, Aaron judge, a Fresno state Bull dog, just resigned for $360 million. Mama Mia. That buys a lot of hotdogs.
As far as the NFL. I’m just glad they didn’t put cheer leaders in burqas. After all, it’s the little things that count.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
