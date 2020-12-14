Mixed messages
Wait! I can now be fined or go to jail for not wearing a mask. But in same article of today’s AV Press Vice Mayor Tiffany Tanner and councilman Raj Milhi both said “I was wearing my mask properly, the right way, but still got Covid. Is the same mask that’s going to save me? I don’t think so. Wake up people and quit listening to the government.
Judy Hoppe
Lancaster
Who’s the boss?
The elections are over. Most of the candidates have been installed in their new or previous offices. I have been installed as a director at AV Hospital and a trustee at AV College. I am so honored and privileged to be able to serve the people of my community, the Antelope Valley. I cannot thank the voters enough for giving me this opportunity.
We face some real challenges at AV Hospital because of COVD 19. The hospital and its nurses and staff have done a fantastic job of keeping up with all of the new COVID patients. The hospital will be even better to meet the influx of new patients when the new emergency department module building is installed the first part of next year.
AV College has done an incredible job of continuing classes by going online and reducing the in-person classes to an absolute minimum. Only a few classes that require attendance are allowed on campus. Construction on new buildings that will provide new learning tools and more space is continuing during the Pandemic.
I look forward to working with teachers and staff at the college and, also, the nurses, doctors, and staff at the hospital. I am hear to listen. I am here to relay your concerns and ideas to my fellow board members. I am committed to the protection of the public’s taxpayer monies, too. Finally, I know who the boss is: it is you.
Michael Rives
Lancaster
The American way
To the voters of the 23rd district:
Our Congressman Kevin McCarthy has joined a lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Many of us were not happy with the outcome of this election, but in order to overturn the results there has to be evidence of foul play. Thus far, what we have seen on Fox News, and Facebook, and conservative radio, and countless internet “experts”… has been hog wash. Conspiracy theories that are easily debunked with the slightest research.
If Rep. McCarthy has evidence of massive fraud — enough to overturn the results of the 2020 election — then he needs to share that evidence with us, and it should be credible enough to survive scrutiny. Thus far, when under oath, the evidence provided in over 50 cases around the country has been thrown out of court by conservative and liberal judges alike.
This is America. We believe in Democracy, even when the majority of American’s pick the “wrong” person. Is Kevin McCarthy joining this lawsuit because he believes in the “story of the stolen election” or is he joining the lawsuit because his guy didn’t win?
Voters of the 23rd: we deserve an answer. If Rep. McCarthy believes what he is saying, we should demand he share his evidence with us, and it needs to be credible. If he does not believe what he is saying, we should demand he support the will of the people — that’s the American way.
Todd Quelet
Palmdale
Suffering under tyranny
If you cannot control the courts you cannot rule.
The Constitution was written so that the average literate American could read it, understand it, and hold their government and those affecting the government accountable…that is, it is the people who are the Constitutional scholars and experts.
President Lincoln reminds us that “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the Courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who would pervert the Constitution.”
The SCOTUS denied Texas the right to file a complaint against Pennsylvania and its election officials because Texas “lacks Standing” under Article III of our Constitution and “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”
Article III, Section 2 states “The judicial Power (SCOTUS) shall extend to all Cases, in Law and Equity, arising under this Constitution, the Laws of the United States, … or which shall be made, under their Authority…to Controversies between two or more States;-between a State and Citizens of another State;-between Citizens of different States…”
The case of Texas is that those persons in Pennsylvania acted fraudulently in the 2020 election. Several other states joined Texas. Why, because the evidence for fraud is factual and attested to under oath and perjury.
Article III, Section 2 clearly states that Texas, et. al., does have standing by this clear reading. So, what is left for the people? Suffer under tyranny? Maybe, follow the President Lincoln?
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
Not a Socialist
This forum’s typically unsophisticated right-wingers will refer to Joe Biden as a socialist throughout the next four years. But, unlike most such letter writers, this venue’s political reactionaries regularly run afoul of an actual socialist — namely, myself.
Therefore, over the next four years, I will remind readers that Biden is no socialist and that only the most ill-informed amongst us refer to him as such.
We, socialists, know Joe Biden. We know him to be a fiercely pro-capitalist, warmongering, racist, neoliberal. Even Republican Senator Josh Hawley rightly noted that Biden’s cabinet consists of “corporatists and war enthusiasts.”
Biden will operate within the same neoliberal and principally reactionary realm that Obama and Clinton acted in. The faces in the Biden-Harris administration will be black, female, Latino, gay, etc. But its policies will keep power from workers, perpetuate the capitalist class’s ability to exploit the working class viciously, and fuel the capitalist system’s war machine.
History shows us that for the capitalist system to survive and expand (two words synonymous with capitalism), war is necessary. And, given that he has yet to meet a war he opposed, Biden will wholeheartedly accommodate that fact when necessary.
Throughout the Biden-Harris administration, war, police murders, white supremacy, and other social pathologies will continue. So, too, will their regime oppose universal healthcare, the bolstering of the Social Security and Medicare programs, and practically everything else that would benefit workers.
Despite the constant, conditioned, and doltish ramblings of the political Right, Biden and Harris are anything but socialists. Last June, Biden told a room full of billionaires and multi-millionaires that “nothing would change” if he secured the Oval Office.
To be sure, the only way that positive socioeconomic change can occur is if we workers see the capitalist system’s end.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.