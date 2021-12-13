Warm and fuzzy?
Every day six hundred children in the United States are being hospitalized with Covid.
Congratulations anti-vaxers. We know you were thrilled to see immigrant children snatched from their mother’s arms and put in cages.
American children suffering in hospitals because you refuse to get vaccinated must make you tingle all over.
Sue Brax
Lancaster
It’s real
Wow the activists are out in force this week. I’ve been attacked three times already this week and its only Wednesday.
Mr. White has a memory like a scorned woman. I have no idea what you wrote 2 years ago but I’d bet a dozen doughnuts it had everything to do with racism as you have been a victim of racism your entire life.
I stand by my assertion that your feelings aren’t my problem as I have no control over them. I do care about your wellbeing and wish peace and happiness.
Mr. White failed to finish my quote he used to attack me which was “I have no idea what happened there but it seems you have it all figured out without a single court hearing and little or no evidence other than the suspects “white privilege”.” You left out: “For the record if the two suspects are found guilty, I believe they should fry and I’ll volunteer to flip the switch.” I look forward to your apology Mr. White.
Mr. Marsh’ again brings up vaccines and how I’m self-centered and killing vaccinated people. He states it’s incredible though not surprising …reactionaries are so self-centered blab bla bla. It has nothing to do with self-centered, follow the science.
Egypt as one of the lowest vaccination rates as well as the lowest rates of new infections per capita while Israel has one of the highest vaccination rates and highest numbers of new cases per capita.
This is true throughout the world. Simply said the vaccine causes the spread of Covid and has a substantial risk of extreme injury. Search to term VAIDS (vaccine acquired immune deficiency) its science Mr. Marsh, it’s a real thing. Step out of your bubble, open your mind and do a little research.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.