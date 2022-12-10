Can’t fix some things
After hearing the extraordinary antidemocratic statement from Donald Trump, suggesting the “termination” of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, has me wondering where the outrage is from our local fascist ultra-conservative letter writers, who bow down and worship this flimflam carnival barker.
My guess is they are like the Republicans on Capitol Hill who will not speak out against him. Their actions will be reminiscent of his four years in office, when many GOP lawmakers often walked a fine line of trying to distance themselves from his remarks without becoming a target of him and his support base. It would seem to me, Trump’s desires to be the leader of the greatest country on Earth, would commit him to protecting the Constitution, instead of wanting to terminate it. However, as we all know, the former president loves fascism and wants to be dictator over the US. Remember Trump called on the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by”, on January 6th. And we all know how that worked out with the leader of the Proud Boys and four other members being indicted and found guilty in federal court for seditious conspiracy and other offenses related to the capital breach. The sad part is like our local Republican letter writers they still believe the election was stolen.
Now we have the Trump organization being found guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud. Even though Trump and his family were not charged, the were mentioned repeatedly during the trial by prosecutors about their connection to the benefits doled out to certain executives, including company-funded apartments, car leases and personal expenses.
All this comes as Trump is under scrutiny by federal and state prosecutors for his handling of classified documents.
As the old saying goes, you just can’t fix stupid.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
FYI
Just an FYI for Guy, both the US Supreme Court and the California Supreme Court have ruled that DUI checkpoints ARE constitutional. If they only take 1 drunk driver off the road they are effective in my opinion as well.
Steve Lockhart
Lancaster
What now?
What’s with our president now? First, he goes to a border state, Arizona, and says he was too busy to go to the border to see the chaos himself. Then he trades Brittany Griner for a Russian prisoner or who has been referred to as the merchant of death. That bodes well for the rest of us, huh? I wonder if she will continue to disrespect our flag and national anthem? But then she’s part of the fringe groups that Biden caters too.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Wouldn’t mind
Our Commander in Chief (?) must feel immunity to that same motto so many soldiers died for...no real surprise but totally disgusting when the Bidet administration passes over a devoted US Marine, Paul Whalen, in a Russian prison for a basketball champion who disrespects the same country Whalen would die for. Upside down for certain and underhanded, a common venue of the dimrats. If Marine One left Bidet behind on the White House lawn, I sure as hell wouldn’t mind and they can’t fire the entire US Marine Corps.
The prisoner exchange from the US, Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death” is an international, military grade, arms dealer...as we speak, Viktor is brokering a deal to sell the 50 billion dollars of our military weapons abandoned in Afghanistan by the Bidet administration to Russia to be used against Ukraine but the Bidet administration wants to disarm American citizens?
Is there anyone still proud they voted for the Bidet administration? I never voted for him a million times.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Some data
Data from a 2020 PEW Research Center survey finds 62 percent of white liberals report being medically diagnosed with a mental illness. Some young people have committed suicide after reading “climate change” political propaganda. While others are sterilizing themselves to avoid having additional children, which they are told by “climate change “ activists will destroy the planet. Why is it in 2011 California prisons held 160,000 inmates now they have 94,000 because they have closed 3 prisons with 3 more scheduled to be closed. Yet they say it is because of budget but it was $10.2 billion in 2012-13 and now $14.6 billion. Can anyone say Union? CalPERS reported unfunded liability in 2021 of $101 billion but 2022 is looking to be $159 billion if there investments come in at -6% analysts say.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
