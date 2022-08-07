Russia was right
One American hatting athlete prosecuted and sentenced to prison. As much as I hate Russia they did the right thing. Maybe our prosecutors will follow suit.
Gerardo Hernandez
Palmdale
How odd
How Odd. Is this synchronicity — or what?
And where is Old Carl when you need him?
It’s Ohio, sometime in the mid 1950s. “Ma” Jindra has just realized her lifelong dream of opening her own restaurant.
Also in the middle ’50s, Swiss psychologist Carl Jung has also just dreamed up his new theory of “meaningful coincidences” — now called synchronicity. And. Yep, Ma Jindra named her new eatery The Country Diner. Okay. cute name but probably not unique — no cigar, no Jungian Ju-Jitsu.
Here is where it gets a tad spooky. It is a while ago when I saw a restaurant named — yep, you guessed it — Country Diner on the west side of Lancaster near Quartz Hill.
In a slight state of deja vue, I entered, saw typical SoCal ticky-tacky décor — And Ma Jindra was nowhere in sight. Oops. The D-Vue evaporated. So I mentioned the coincidence to the waitress. Unaware of possible Jungian involvement here, she was visibly unimpressed and pitched a menu at me.
Hence my question here, Carl: Is there such a thing as a Singular Synchronicity?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Justice is served
Brittney Griner has been found guilty of a drug crime in Russia.
Brittney admitted Guilt, and the judge, following the law, meted out justice.
Doing illegal stuff in a foreign country is never smart, cool, or noble and American law does not protect you for your criminal activity. If you want American law to protect you, then stay in the United States.
The media is calling Brittney victim and a pawn in international intrigue. Brittney is not a pawn or victim. Brittney is responsible for her own actions.
It has now become fashionable that in the US we call evil good and good evil. We persecute those who call evil, evil. Remember that Brittney hates this nation, and has said as much.
You do the crime; you do the time. In the Russian system Justice is served.
A movie and book recommendation: “The Man without a Country.” The book is by the same title and is a good read. You will enjoy the movie and the read.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
A world of peril
Hey, climate alarmists, look at the bright side — 20 times more people die from cold weather than hot.
Global cooling would be a much dimmer future for us all.
Polar bears will adapt and breed with grizzlies creating a new super Yeti/Sasquatch hybrid.
We hear about all the species dying off each year, but they rarely talk about all the new species coming into existence.
While we in the United States are busy stumbling over pronouns, Ukraine is falling, and the Communist Chinese are poised to invade Taiwan.
That Griner chick just got 9 years for being dumb enough to smuggle THC into Russia.
Being a lesbian didn’t help her either. They don’t tolerate pot heads or gay people in Russia, or China.
They couldn’t care less about your preferred pronouns or your Nike contract.
I thought it was the last guy who was supposed to get us in all these wars.
It’s interesting that people like Lebron James never criticize father XI.
John Cena learned Mandarin Chinese to apologize for his “mistake” of calling Taiwan a “country.”
Fast and Furious 10: Bejing Butt-kiss Burnout.
Even bleeding-heart liberal Bill Maher said, “Someone has to explain to me where the idea came from that we can’t criticize China. Because I’m pretty sure it came from China.”
Wake up and smell the Mandarin lame duck. We are in a world of peril right now with an Alzheimer’s encrusted compromised captain at the helm.
In the words of Tom Petty, “It’s wake up time. Time to open up your eyes. And rise. And shine.”
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Please explain
The City of Lancaster decided that I can’t be trusted to pay my own trash bill.
They voted for a rate increase and to add the fee to my tax bill. The higher fee was because we are now required to separate our food waste and add it to our green waste.
Waste Management said it needed the increase to offset the cost of composting the food waste.
Well I separated my food waste, put my trash cans out for Wednesday pick-up. And Guess what? The trash truck picked up both trash cans in the same truck. No separation of barrels.
Isn’t that what the fee increase was for? Why isn’t Waste Management picking up the barrels in different trucks? Are their trucks compartmentalized?.
I would like to know why I’m paying an increase to Waste Management when it is business as usual.
Lancaster City Council & Mayor, can you explain this to me? Obviously I can’t be trusted to pay my own trash bill and am doing what I’m supposed to.
Waste Management has taken the increase and hasn’t changed the way they operate. Can anyone explain this to me?
Harriet Lee
Lancaster
