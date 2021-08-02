Inquiring minds want to know
It would be nice of the Lancaster Mayor, Palmdale Mayor and the City of Lancaster to let the citizens know just what they hate about Mr. Rives.
I think the citizens need to know this.
What has he done to inspire such ire against him? He ran legally for both seats and won them legally. The citizens need to know the truth behind all this animosity towards Mr. Rives.
Could someone please respond to this letter? What law did he break?
I wonder if this is some kind of personal vendetta?
Philip Roberts
Lancaster
More on Marxism
Georgia Johnson referred to an article written by Phillip Magness of the Koch-funded libertarian think tank the American Institute for Economic Research and the Koch-funded George Mason University.
In it, Magness denies that Abraham Lincoln knew who Karl Marx was and, accordingly, that Lincoln wasn’t influenced by Marxian social science.
Let’s suppose that Magness’ desperate assertion is correct; that still leaves us with the undeniable fact that, in his Annual Message of 1861, Lincoln said, “Labor is prior to and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is superior of capital and deserves much the higher consideration.” In 1848, Lincoln wrote, “To secure to each laborer the whole product of his labor, or as nearly as possible, is a most worthy object of any good government.”
Irrespective of whether Lincoln was aware of Marx, those two statements uphold Dr. Marx’s book “Wage Labor and Capital.”
Georgia Johnson: “I have read Das Kapital. However, it is a theory and ... will never work in the real world.” But I doubt Georgia Johnson has read “Capital” as Das Kapital is known to English readers.
My reasoning is twofold: 1) the exceedingly voluminous four-volume “Capital: A Critique of Political Economy,” etc., aren’t books for the casual reader. Neither are they appropriate for fledgling students of Marxism, for, like all social sciences, Marxism must be approached systematically. And 2) Capital, Volumes I, II, III, and IV are analyses of the capitalist system of production rather than descriptions of a futuristic socialist or communist society.
So it isn’t a question of whether it’ll “work in the real world.” Instead, Capital is a review of the real world — of the capitalist system’s social and economic relationships.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Enough Trump
The progressive socialists are at it again. They just can’t get enough of that Trump.
Throughout the day they are always focusing on how horrible he was. In the shower, watering the lawn, working on the car, in the movie theatre, cooking dinner thoughts of him are always recurring.
Their empty suit Biden has failed the country and all the progressives to boot. They talk among themselves always looking around to see if a conservative can hear them wondering why they elected this creep. Of course they would never, ever say anything bad about the big spender in chief.
These people have been complaining about everything about our country and it’s systemic whatever they spout.
I bet all of them are getting a nice pension from the government to spend on socialist ideas. When they get their wish they can share the rice the government doles out in the name of social fairness.
Rory Stilson
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.