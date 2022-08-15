15 boxes
To be sung to “16 Tons”
They loaded 15 boxes and what did they get?
A whole bunch of info that made Trump sweat
He took “the 5th Amendment” for 6 hours you know
Just like a “mobster” in a TV show
They loaded 15 boxes and “Trumpsters” wailed
‘Cause they don’t want Trump gettin’ jailed
They’ll say anything to protect him so
You’ll hear “conspiracy theories” wherever you go
They loaded 15 boxes and what did they get?
Stuff that caused the US a security threat
Now Trump’s “clamming up” because he knows
An “orange jumpsuit” may be his new clothes
They loaded 15 boxes and made a list
That Trump could release if he wished
The truth, they say, will “set you free”
Or maybe “The Big House” is where he’ll be
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
The sky is falling
87 thousand new IRS agents to be hired to catch the 22 million millenaries that cheat on their taxes. These are the ultra-rich that can hire expensive, lawyers and attorneys.
It won’t be them, it’s going to be you, that are audited, the middle class, the ones that barely make ends meet, the non-essentials workers.
Application forms for the job states: The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is hiring special agents that will be required to “carry a firearm” and “be willing to use deadly force” during possible “dangerous assignments,” according to a job posting on the IRS website. What does that tell you? Hitler and his Brown shirts?
That’s what it tells me, The New Military Communist States of America. How do you readers interpret this? What happened at Trumps home could easily happen in your home, for no reason. I wouldn’t surprise me if the FBI ‘planted’ more false evidence than they took.
FBI were at Trumps residence earlier and suggested he put a lock on one office door, so he complied and did so. Weeks later they raid his home and broke the lock they’d told him to install. Trumps guards were told to turn off all surveillance cameras and were not allowed to accompany them, as Trump was not at home.
And now we have the Inflations Reduction Act. I love the way Democrats come up with new words to keep you in the dark. This bill will do nothing to reduce inflation, only make it worse. Bernie Sanders admitted it. Whenever you hear, ‘We’re from the government and we’re here to help. Run! ~but you’ll have no place to hide.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
The ‘big lie’
I am writing in rebuttal to Sam Kilanowski’s article (AV Press July 31) about Trump being the real victim.
Are you kidding me? The real victims of Trump and Trumpism were all the American people and even the “brainwashed” Trump supporters who were duped by this snake oil salesman.
One Trump supporter even lost her life during the January 6th insurrection due to Trump’s “big lie” and Capitol police “the blue” were injured by the rioters.
I watched the Watergate hearings in 1974, and closely followed the current January 6th hearings, “tricky Dick” Nixon was a choir boy compared to Trump.
The two impeachments of Trump were clearly justified for Trump in the 1st impeachment abused his office to try to shake down a foreign power Ukraine to extract dirt on his most feared opponent Joe Biden in return for weapons systems. GOP 2012 nominee Mitt Romney even voted for conviction here.
The 2nd impeachment was the result of even more dire conduct on Trump’s part. The bottom line is Trump is a narcissist who refuses to come to terms with his defeat.
So he invented the “big lie” that the election was stolen. In truth Trump lost the popular vote by 7 million, and most of the disputed stated returned to their traditional Democratic voting patterns.
His attorney General Bill Baer even called Trump’s assertion on stolen elections b.s.
It was Trump himself who tried to steal the election to remain in power so he riled up his “brainwashed” followers to march on the Capitol and “fight like hell” under the authoritarian cult of personality shade of Benito Mussolini.
As Liz Cheney appropriately said, Trump lit the flame for the violent insurrection. As a result even 7 GOP senators voted for conviction in his 2nd impeachment, the broadest bipartisan impeachment.
Wayne Madura
Lancaster
