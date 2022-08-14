Who will pay for it?
Antelope Valley Hospital, now appropriately renamed AV Medical Center, was originally built in 1955 using both federal tax funding and a local bond measure.
In its original charter and continuing to this day was the pledge to treat all people who came to our facility regardless of their ability to pay or low insurance coverage. It was and remains today the only hospital in the valley to have this proud pledge.
That original building still stands in addition to a much larger and needed tower built in 1988. About that time the hospital voluntarily removed themselves from the tax rolls and the hospital has not received direct tax funds since that time.
Those older buildings have already received significant earthquake retrofitting. Further reconstruction for full compliance with California earthquake legislation cannot be done. In compliance with California Assembly Bill (AB) 2190 legislation large portions of the buildings will have to be closed for inpatient care by 2030.
Those portions of the two buildings if closed would mean the elimination of 118 beds including the mental health unit and surgical operating rooms. Current, dietary, and pharmacy may need to be relocated.
The hospital currently is in a designated California Opportunity Zone making it possible to obtain funds from various governmental and private sources. The resultant cost will likely be higher as a result.
The construction of much needed modernized new facilities utilizing current technology is critical for community health needs and local development.
The recent two rejections of local bond measures for the hospital are understandable in these difficult economic times; nevertheless this hospital must be built contrary to the writings of some in our community. The seriousness of this situation cannot be overstated.
John Manning
Palmdale
Crying foul
You got to love how Donald J. Trump is continuing to make history by being the first ex-president to have his fancy-schmancy mansion descended upon by special agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Federal agents seizing documents of a former president is unprecedented in American history. Such a class act Trump is.
The Trump lovers in the Antelope Valley who love to brag about how he was the greatest president of all time must be feeling sad after hearing that the FBI had the gall to execute a search warrant on Mar-a-Lago.
Trump lovers must realize the process of obtaining a search warrant is controlled by a check list of requirements before a judge signs off on the decision to invade someone’s home. The 4th Amendment to the Constitution provides for the freedom from unreasonable search and seizures. There must be probable cause.
The judge who signed off on the warrant must have sufficient reason base upon known facts to believe a crime has been committed or that certain property as it relates to a crime. This is a pretty-high standard that must be met. Because of this the FBI can’t just show up to search a property.
My guess is there must have been some pretty serious deliberation by the Justice Department and the judge before they allowed the FBI to search Trump’s resident. Afterall, the president of the FBI Agents Association said, “all warrants must satisfy detailed and clear procedural rules and are the product of collaboration and consultation with relevant Department of Justice attorneys.”
I am almost positive that the many of the Trump loving letter writers to Press are crying foul and the Department of Justice should be investigating former Secretary of State Clinton, along the President’s son Hunter for what they perceive as crimes.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
More on politics
I see the mayor of DC can’t handle 4000 illegal immigrants. What about the other 2million? We need to send them all to DC and Obidens home town see how they like it.
Why is it that we have to wait for Obidens handlers to come out after he gives a speech to explain exactly what he meant to say instead of what he just said or read. Then Chuckles comes out and issues a complete word salad of utter nonsense.
Forbes reports SCOTUS decision in West Virginia v. EPA struck blow against unbridled, unaccountable bureaucratic power. The EPA exceeded their authority to force utilities to switch from fossil fuels to renewables notably windmills and solar panels.
Court said if an unelected agency issues rules that make a major impact on society it must have authority from congress to do so. They have none.
In this case, the EPA several years ago began putting arbitrary caps on greenhouse has emissions, with ultimate goal of making it illegal to use oil, gas or coal to generate electricity. There was no legal mandate to impose such sweeping changes.
In fact Congress has refused to pass such legislation. Funny that Bernie Sanders said the democrats inflation bill is not a bill to fight inflation. CNN finally admitted that Hunter’s laptop scandal is real 22months late.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
A needed service
I have a hard time understanding why the Proposed Assessment for the Mosquito and Vector Control of $10.50 a year didn’t pass
when we see taxes like the two cities sales tax pass which really were not needed as the two cities seem to have trouble spending it.
Our Mosquito and Vector Control District should be very important to us but guess it was too much trouble to send in a yes vote or send in a ballot at all. This is one service we all need in this valley.
Windsor Taunton
Leona Valley
A ‘pervert’
More fallout from the FBI search of President Trump’s home has it that the hair sniffing Pervert Of The United States, Joe Biden has requested that an agent of the FBI bring him a trophy from the boudoir of the former First Lady, Melania Trump.
Reports say her closets and dresser drawers were so jumbled that an accurate inventory of her clothing articles was impossible. We will have to wait for a grossly confused Biden to wear the missing article at a future press conference in place of his Corona Virus mask to clear the mystery.
November, 2024 cannot come soon enough.
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Karma doesn’t discriminate
During the four years of President Trump’s term in office, the liberals and Democrats did everything possible to discredit or destroy him. They were merciless.
During the two years since he ended his term, there has been no let up on their efforts to discredit him, convict him and destroy the Republican Party.
Yet, Hunter Biden has been handled with kid gloves and his illegal actions have been swept under the rug by Biden, his administration, the FBI, and the liberal media.
I don’t think the American people are going to be fooled by Biden’s lies and misrepresentation’s of the truth. Prices are up, Inflation is up. Unnecessary federal spending is way way up and a recession is probably on the way.
Every economist says the the inflation reduction bill passed by the democrats will actually result in the loss of jobs, more inflation, and a deeper recession.
Our government is now like a ship without a rudder. The caption (Mr Biden) doesn’t know the way nor where he is going. Yesterday while viewing the recent floods in the Midwest, his comment as he stepped of the plane was, “What the hell happened here?”
Aside from complete incompetency Biden and his minions have embarked on a quest to destroy the republicans and the former president so they can have it all and run things as they please. The result may very well be a disaster at the poles in November.
The invasion of Trump’s home in Florida may just turn out to be the defining mistake of the Democrats. They just cannot continue to run roughshod over every rule of law, every opponent, and every competing idea. Karma just might be there to bite back badly.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.