Prove the allegations
Gary Hansen: “The opinion page is used by five weekly propaganda writers who ... bash the USA and spread hatred ... [W]hen calling them out, they backpedal on their statements, call the readers names, and question their intelligence.”
Periodically this newspaper admonishes its letter writers that “Calling other letter writers names will not be tolerated.” So, essentially, Gary Hansen is saying that the AV Press’ editor Jennifer Garcia doesn’t do her job; she tolerates the practice of name-calling.
“[Backpedaling] on their statements” is another fabrication. Though I don’t know who the other two weekly “propagandists” are, White, Brax, and I haven’t backpedaled on anything. And Hansen won’t provide a single example of our backpedaling because none exist.
Nor will Gary Hansen prove that the three of us question the intelligence of other writers because no such proof exists.
The baseless allegations seen above aren’t the first such assertions that Hansen has failed to defend, and they are symbolic of the overall desperation of the political Right. White, right-wing Christian men have been atop this society’s social food chain since committing genocide against indigenous peoples beginning in 1492.
They are now terrified of the prospect of falling from their lofty perch and of being treated as they have treated others for centuries. Therefore, right-winger’s propensity to project their hate-filled, backpedaling, and name-calling ways onto progressives is emblematic of the Right’s irrational fear of subjugation.
Too, such projection is a form of gaslighting intended to prevent any critique of the status quo from gaining momentum. Since right-wingers support oppressive social hierarchies relative to pigmentation, gender, sexual orientation, class, etc., they are compelled to promote hatred and other antisocial behaviors to preserve that oppression.
However, if and when Gary Hansen finally proves his allegations, I will publicly admit my mistake.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Religious views
On 21 Oct 2018, I wrote: “I hope that Mr. Sirota and Mr. Marsh do not let what you see from Christians prevent you from becoming one.” On 19 Nov 2018, Mr. Sirota wrote: “In my view, the main obstacle is a lack of credible evidence that Christ ever existed ... Another problem that presents itself is forming some sort of belief that a deity or deities exist. Then there is the problem of believing in the Bible; so many stories and so little evidence. ”Before I could respond, Mr. Sirota stopped writing. I missed his letters.
There are a myriad of reasons why people become atheists ranging from parental divorce (“... can be emotionally trying for many children, and those negative emotions may express themselves as anger towards God ...” “Parental Divorce, Parental Religious Characteristics ...” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ Dec 2013) to rebellion (Atheist Philosopher Antony Flew became an atheist even though his father was a Methodist minister).
In 2004, Flew learned that “... aspects of a biological order, especially in DNA, had led him to believe in intelligent design after all.” “Antony Flew Obituary,” the guardian.com
There are true stories that prove without a doubt of God’s existence. In 1951, Vicki was born blind with eyeballs and optic damaged. In 1953, she was in a coma due to a car accident. Looking down to see doctors trying to save her life, saying, “We can’t bring her back!, she went to heaven and saw Debby and Diane, her schoolmates that had died two years earlier. She saw her grandmother who reached out to hug her. “A Blind Woman’s Experience Seeing For the First Time During a Near Death Experience”, https://latterdaysaintmag.com/ Jan 2020
If she was born blind, how was she able to see? How was she able to recognize friends/family members if she never saw them?
Vincent White
Lancaster
A bit about baseball
When the Houston Astros defeated the LA Dodgers in the 2017 World Series by violating the rules of Major League Baseball by using “electronic devices” (cameras) to steal signs and then signal their hitters as to the pitch that was coming next by pounding on trash cans, instead of the trash cans holding the trash it seems as though the exact opposite may have occurred.
Marty Scepan
Palmdale
Santa has nothing on them
Interesting that the government feels that it must pay for charging stations for electric vehicles. I don’t recall in my history books when the government paid for the construction of gas stations.
I suppose that Lancaster is paying in one manner or other by tax incentives or fee reductions to get a hydrogen service located in town.
This is the usual government boondoggle where they decide to pick winners and losers in a manner that suits them.
I’m waiting to get my electric vehicle when they have a Semi that can haul a fifty ton load on the freeway at seventy miles an hour for six hundred miles without stopping for a recharge.
We still haven’t dealt with our yearly shut down of a major refinery, or or yearly refinery fire, and gasoline is at or over four dollars a gallon.
Gee I can hardly wait for what they will bring us next. Santa has nothing on the federal or state governments for bringing us such joyous presents.
Dennis Dillon
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.