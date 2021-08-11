Just wondering
I see that Mr Brax has run out of original material. The 8-6-2021 article is mostly a rewrite of an earlier article. I dispute some of his statements.
Mr Brax it’s common knowledge that whites will not be the majority group in the future. Voter suppression will be discussed in his item 4.
Slavery as he should know that the Democrats fought a civil war to try to keep their slaves. I might remind Brax that his current President was one of the leaders against segregating the south, and even filibustered against school busing. One statement he said he didn’t want his kids going to some cesspool school.
About the Republicans hoarding all the money by a few people. Lets see there is the Kennedy clan, the Rockefellers, Soros, B Gates, the controllers of Facebook and Twitter, plus all the controllers of the movie industry, all Democrat supporters.
Of the open borders, the Democrats know most of them will vote Democrat. That is why he closed the border to Cubans because they will vote Republican. As for traffic jams by illegals and minorities trying to vote.
It is still for now illegal for non citizens to vote. That will change if the Democrats get their way. Most of the country is against CRT. Why teach little kids to hate people who have different collar skin before they even know the difference. Bless little children before they are too young to hate.
A line from a country song. I’m wondering if Sue actually writes her columns or does Ralph use her to skate the rules of Opinion? Just wondering, not accusing.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Sources, please
Regarding William Warford’s latest column about door-to-door persuasion, getting people vaccinated irked me because of reeks of draconian thinking. Warford agrees with Rex Parris’s scheme to force them to get the shot. When does the esteemed columnist ever not agree with the mayor? He blindly goes along with anything Parris suggests, just as Ralph Brax carelessly adheres to the Democrat Party without question.
Is there some database that has the names of where these persuadable live? Or will the health officials know when they see a sign on the front lawn that says, “Welcome, I am easily persuadable because I am gullible?”
Warford fails to consider a third reason that some have had the COVID and recovered, which means they built up more antibodies than those who are fully vaccinated. So why should they get vaccinated?
So essentially, the days will be counterproductive as you look for victims to feed your Anthony Fauci propaganda to them. If people fail to your wishes of wanting them to get vaccinated, what then? Will they be shunned from society by having to wear a unique tag that identifies them as being unvaccinated? So the proud ones who have been inoculated can sneer at them.
Warford claims there are a lot of people in the A.V. who are not informed because they don’t keep in touch with the news and are clueless as to where to go to get the free vaccine. How would he know this? Sources, please.
David Durost
Lancaster
What are you thinking?
Do you people realize what’s happening with Joe Biden, and this Democrat administration?
If you run for the President of the United States, then put another country ahead of the country you ran for, or citizens of another country ahead of citizens you represent, or cause citizens of your country to lose jobs, yet bring jobs to another country, you should automatically be impeached.
More than 1,500, Coronavirus illegals were released in one week into the Texas border town of McCallan and that’s only a small portion of what’s being bussed all over our nation. Does this sound like an administration that’s looking out for your well being and best interest? Biden is the cause of this new Covid surge. How can you not see this?
If you have to carry a card in your pocket to gain access for shopping or freely move about, this is no longer a free country. And that my friends is exactly what’s happening right before your eyes. This should concern every person regardless of party.
We lived through the West Niles Virus, Sars, Bird flu, Ecoli, Swine flu, Ebola Virus, Zika Virus, with out masks, lockdowns, closing business, closing schools, or a vaccine. We lived, yes some didn’t. For a country that killed an entire generation in the womb, but tells us to wear a mask to “Save Lives” your words are a joke.
Think about this, if you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, coerced, bullied, socially shamed, guilted, threatened, punished, criminalized into being vaccinated you can be absolutely certain that what’s being promoted is not in your best interest.
Is there any common sense left with the people that voted and supported this? I must ask what on earth are you thinking?
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Pennies from heaven
President Biden handing out large amounts of money, and huge spending programs, is reminiscent of President FDR in the 1930s.
Except FDR was trying to get us out of a grinding depression, and not thinking of cancelling student debts. Its raining more than Pennies from Heaven in Washington D.C.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.