Time is running out
James Rado died recently at the age of 90. He was the co-author of Hair, the 1967 ground-breaking musical.
So my mind drifted back to the night when I drove down to the Aquarius Theater in Hollywood to see it. I’ll never forget the lyrics to the opening song:
“When the moon is in the seventh house
and Jupiter aligns with Mars
then peace will guide our planet
and love will steer the stars
this is the dawning of the Age of Aquarius”
I began to wonder why 54 years later those words move me to tears.
What happened to the hope for humanity suggested through the images? How sad to think that today we’ve lowered our standards and surrendered to our baser, violent instincts.
Anybody who reads the newspaper or watches the evening news can see that our tiny blue planet is not being guided toward peace, and the promise of love steering the stars seems like a lost opportunity.
With 81 million people being added to the global population every year, and almost 8 billion people on earth now, each day brings a new world record for out-of-control population growth.
Senseless, bloody wars are raging all over the globe. When will we ever learn?
Man-made greenhouse gases are causing global warming with devastating droughts, wildfires, and crop failures.
Species like elephants, penguins, and monarch butterflies are facing extinction.
Humans are like lemmings, racing inevitably toward a precipice and unable to change direction.
Time is running out, but the current crop of world leaders have their heads in the sand.
Man needs a plan.
Our only hope for survival lies in the new generation, people like Greta Thunberg. It doesn’t matter whether you like her or not, it only matters whether she’s right or not.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
Let us vote
I have been stewing on this for some time now. I believe that it was really chicken for the Palmdale City Council to elect themselves mayor. In March they decided that the mayor position should rotate through the city council members. No input from the public.
I guess we just steal elected positions now. I strongly believe that the change should be put before the citizens of Palmdale and all city council members should have to run again with this new change so that the citizens can decide if the current council is mayor worthy (I think not personally).
Janice Johnson
Palmdale
Show no weakness
China threatens the Unites States of America over Pelosi visit to Free China Taiwan.
Who the hell does the boss of Communist China think he is making threats against America. He takes Bidens actions, like not standing up to Putin as weakness much as Khrushchev took Kennedys actions as weakness and that spawned the Cuban Missile Crisis that just about turned into war.
The President cannot show weakness to despots or they will take try and advantage. Now Biden is in a corner, if he caves in to the PRC there will be no end, he has to show more backbone than ever before.
He must and I repeat must show the world that Americans are slow to anger but once you cross that lint watch out.
Also Communist China does not know which side of their bread the butter is on, America is Chinas biggest trading partner, how would they like a 50% tariff on all PRC goods.
I think Biden should go to Taiwan and show everyone who is the boss and show support for Free China. Let us come together as Americans Democrat and Republican or Whatever and hang tough against all tyrants.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.