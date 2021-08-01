Wave of the future
The Democratic obsessions for greater amounts of green energy technology are resulting in a waste of human life, freedom and the environment.
Asians and Africans and many of their children are being enslaved and dying in mines, refineries and factories to obtain the minerals and metals required for the green energy technologies Democrats are mandating. Yet the polititions don’t seem to care.
Amnesty International has conducted research and reported stories showing most of the cobalt required for President Joe Biden’s big electric vehicle push comes from small mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
UNICEF has estimated more than 40,000 children work in mines in the DRC where hundreds, if not thousands, die in cave-ins and other mine accidents and mining-related illnesses.
Unless the Biden-Harris Administration changes course, child and slave labor will become even more prevalent because each and every green energy technology they’re pushing for depends on DRC minerals and elements.
Solar panels are in huge demand because of climate change and the global production of solar panels is using forced labor from China’s Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang Province.
Then there’s the huge waste problem. Lithium-ion batteries are difficult to recycle and as such, the millions of electric vehicle batteries in the next few decades will wind up in landfills that result in the release of toxins and metals.
Even before Biden’s big EV push, cities and states were already struggling with the mounting waste from disabled wind turbines (and blades) and solar panels.
Green energy is most certainly the wave of the future, but the toll on human life (the flip side of the coin) and the environment should be factored into the future.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Drug issues
I went to see my health care provider last week for a checkup. I was offered 4 medications including benzodiazepines. Why is this problematic?
From January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 (5-month period) the Antelope Valley experienced 207 overdoses, 74 fatal and 133 non-fatal, according to ODmap. Most of those deaths were opioid-related and 4 of those deaths were caused by alcohol. The people overdosing are our loved ones, members of our community that are gone or hurting.
Our health care providers and community must be re-trained on alternative methods of creating health other than using pills for everything.
In the AV we have the highest prescribing rates of opioids and benzodiazepines (pain killers and anxiety/sleeping pills) in all of Los Angeles County. Lancaster is number one and Palmdale is number two according to C.U.R.E.S data from January 2020.
Let’s bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl which is being placed into all illicit drugs including cannabis (marijuana) which people will use after they are cut off from the legal pills and have addiction/Substance Use Disorder (SUD).
I challenge our city officials to take an active role in preventing addiction to the pain killers and the sleeping/anxiety pills that can result in illicit drug use, that can result in 207 more overdose or death.
It all starts with our elected officials gathering all the people who have the power to create change in prescribing practices, in our hospitals, clinics, dental offices and pain management settings.
These health service providers and policy makers are in the best position to figure out a solution to the overprescribing problem facing us in the AV. We need alternative methods to increase health, not just pills.
Rosie Mainella
prevention coordinator
Pueblo y Salud
Palmdale
