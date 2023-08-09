Did Coronavirus come from Fresno?
Here’s major news that was ignored by the liberal media which should be a wake-up call.
On about July 30, an unlicensed Chinese biotech lab was discovered by federal agents in Fresno. The lab contained 20 potential infectious diseases including the Coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis and herpes.
Where’s the public outrage? One would think after the Chinese Coronavirus epidemic killed millions world wide including Americans, there would be a call demanding a complete federal investigation. Not so. Even to this day the Biden administration has refused to call for a independent transparent congressional investigation into the cause of the original Coronavirus epidemic. Why?
I wonder what the Chinese Communist Party has on President Joe Biden. Possibly a $million reasons. Talk about a national deadly health hazard possibly starting right here in America.
Meanwhile a so-called mystery company is buying up lots of land near US military installations, while again this current administration remains silent. Hasn’t this administration learned anything?
Now the Biden administration is planning for a yearly Coronavirus shot much like the yearly flu shot. Not for me. Come to think of it, I haven’t had a yearly seasonal flu shot in more than 25 years.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Can we get back to bipartisanship?
Politics these days is nearly impossible to understand. The strange actions by both parties are nearly impossible to understand and do not bode well for our country.
First, according to a pole by the New York Times, if the election was held today, it would be a dead heat between Trump and Biden. All the other candidates far down on the ballot..
Second, both major parties are spending vast amounts of money to destroy the candidates of the other party. And the Democrats have just about run Ron DeSandis out of the race.
Third, the politics of public education seem to shift with the popular trends and have little to do with educating students. With the elimination of shop classes, many students simply do not have a way to learn a skill. Homelessness may be one result of this. However, I have recently talked with the owners of two businesses in the area; a sheet metal fabricator and a HVAC installation and repair company. Both told me that they have good paying openings and can offer an apprenticeship program to help train and advance them in the trade. Neither can find willing workers to fill the open spots.
Fourth, my grandson took out a loan to complete his education. Once he started working in his chosen field, he took it upon himself to pay off that loan, and he did. Now, he wonders if he did the right thing or should he have waited for the Democrats to pay it off. His dilemma is that the tug of war between Biden and the Democrats and the Supreme Court have made the whole subject a political nightmare.
There was a time, not too long ago that politics was more civilized. Democrats and Republicans would talk and negotiate. That’s called bipartisanship. Couldn’t we please get back to that?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Chinese work on version of Bible
From time to time, the occasional nonbeliever, or neo-Marxist, will write the Antelope Valley Press opinion page, knocking people of religion.
That’s OK, comrades. I bring you good news. Your golden calf has finally arrived.
No, not by Amazon. But there is a catch. You have to sell the house, say your goodbyes and move to China. Seriously.
Let’s check it out. According to multiple sources, Xi Jinping has a 10-year plan to rework the Bible in his image. No doubt you’ve heard of the King James version. This ain’t it. It’s the gospel according to Xi.
For instance, the story about Jesus, in the gospel of John, confronting the accusers of a prostitute and saying, “He without sin” has been reworked to cast Jesus as an enemy of the state. Perhaps Jesus was wearing a MAGA hat. Who knows?
In another article regarding Xi’s new bible, it was pointed out that missionaries are being forced to replace the Ten Commandments with Xi quotes. Example: “Thou shall not have any gods before me” will read, “Resolutely guard against Western ideology.” Translation. Chinese music replaces Elvis.
But here’s the most important thing to remember, comrade. China doesn’t have a first amendment. That means don’t criticize Xi. You could end up with Jesus as a cellmate.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
