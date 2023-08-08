A story about a past genius-type
Only once every century? Every hundred years calendar-wise? Affirmative.
And here is a little yarn. It was on a cold, bleak, gray January day toward the end of World War II, in a very bleak little wartime town in northeast Ohio, in an unbelievably bleak and war-impoverished little sixth grade classroom. But I remember it very well. Jim Hoyt was a rather — yep — bleak fellow classmate, a skinny, squeaky-voiced little genius-type who suddenly leapt from his desk one day and squawked ,”This is the day you can do it!”
Then, on the schoolroom blackboard, old Jim grabbed some chalk and scrawled some numbers — 12345. Then, voila! he added some dashes — 1-23-45. Yep, you guessed it. It was that very day’s date, in proper Gregorian calendar order — and modern sequencing — on January 23rd, in 1945.
Solely old Jim’s little genius gambit as far as I know.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
What about that weather data?
The Heartland Institute has been studying weather and climate for a long time.
One of the most disturbing things they found was that 96% of the temperature sensors were corrupted and didn’t meet the NOAA standard of where they are installed. They are supposed to be installed in “pristine” location such as fields or forests. But they were installed in parking lots or buildings, which hold heat which corrupts the data.
So this is the scientific data they use to show global warming? Sounds like bogus data to me. Why is Bill Gates building a nuclear power plant in Montana?
The interesting article about a planned Center for Transportation Excellence sounds almost as good as Palmdale International Airport. We’ll see if it ends up in the same place as the other one did. Nowhere. The only thing that ever came from there was alfalfa and gourds.
I remember reading an article in the Antelope Valley Press about a Los Angeles World Airports building a huge airport in Palmdale in 1968. All they did was buy property, tear down houses and put up a fence.
So according to the US Historical Climatology Network, 18% of their stations recorded that they were reaching 100 degrees this year. In 1936 the percentage was 79%. They say the summers were much warmer prior to 1960 than now. But they are still saying this is the hottest year ever.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Significant stories about health
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
US officials have granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare to begin covering the treatment for people with this brain-robbing disease.
The Food and Drug Administration endorsed the drug, Leqemol, for patients with mild dementia. It’s the first medicine that has been shown to slow the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer’s. Japanese drug maker Eisal received conditional approval from the FDA in January. The FDA confirmed the results which showed the drug slowed memory and thinking decline by about five months.
Medicare will cover the medication while continuing to gather data that will help understand how the drug works. It’s a good thing the Democrats have control of the White House and Senate or there would be no Medicare at all. Science wins again.
Two cases of measles have been reported in California’s Central Valley prompting local officials to remind people to get their children vaccinated against the highly infectious disease. Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno’s County health officer, stated, “The best way to protect yourself and children from measles is to get vaccinated.”
Out of 1,000 measles infected individuals, “One to three will die, even with the best care.” Health officials are concerned about children falling behind on vaccinations. The study showed that vaccination rates in poverty and rural areas have declined by five percentage points. I guess Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., wouldn’t agree with this data, and Donald Trump would just drink a bottle of bleach.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Republican must get Dems’ votes
To graduate with a degree in accounting, I had to take a marketing class. The definition of marketing is “planning and executing the development, pricing, distribution and promotion of products and services to satisfy the needs of your customers.”
For a Republican to win the presidency, Democratic votes are crucial. However, Republicans fail to take the time to understand what is necessary to get Democrat votes. Skip Thacker would have failed the marketing class because he wrote the following about Democrats: “Yet, most of our liberal letter opinion writers gush all over themselves about this person, extolling his virtues …” Thacker decides it is best to criticize Democrats instead.
In 2022, Republicans had confidence that they would prevail in the midterm elections, but “…Republicans, who had expected a GOP wave amid high inflation, reclaimed the House majority by a much smaller margin than party leaders anticipated. The party also failed to win back the Senate majority.”
A 2022 report about Republicans’ performance states: “Republicans ‘underestimated the impact’ of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in the months before the midterms, a landmark ruling that both parties have acknowledged played a role in Democrats’ surprisingly strong performance in the elections.
Republicans also ignored the 2012 report when Obama won over Romney. That report said, “…the party needed to adopt a more inclusive and welcoming tone, embrace a more forgiving position on immigration and conduct more vigorous outreach to Black and Hispanic voters.”
Again, Thacker would fail the marketing class when he wrote, “he shows he has no redeeming virtues and “…is unfit to hold the office of president…” Finally, Thacker writes “…no one named Biden shows any signs of being a man.”
The 2022 report also urged the party to “‘fight against the failed policies’ of President Joe Biden and Democrats, but added, “We should do it with civility.” How is Thacker’s comment acting with civility?
Thacker’s letter fails to show what the Republicans would do if their party was elected. I see nothing factual to show that Biden should be criticized in this manner. Notice that Thacker does not say anything negative about Trump. Let me get this straight. Biden has never been accused of cheating on his wife. Trump has had numerous affairs. Nothing is shown where Biden has not been a good father. Can Thacker say that about Trump? What examples did he leave his children to follow?
Vincent White
Lancaster
