Are they really OK if they obey laws?
In the Aug. 10 edition, Nickie Clawson wrote regarding the incident with a Black couple at Winco: “Obviously, this older Black couple stole something. It doesn’t matter if you are white, Black, or brown — if the deputy tells you to put your hands behind your back, do as you are told. Obey the laws and you won’t get hurt.”
Assuming Ms. Clawson is white and conservative, if she had minorities as friends, she would not have written a letter like this. It always astounds me as to the availability of the Internet to see how police have treated minorities over the years, but Ms. Clawson picks one incident to show where it is always the minority’s fault. Ms. Clawson did not respond to my letter weeks ago when I wrote that only the husband and not the wife was arrested who is allowed to video the incident.
Let’s test Ms. Clawson’s opinion that if minorities would just obey the laws, everything would be OK. In 2013, the sheriff’s department had an agreement with the Department Of Justice that requires the sheriff “…to provide “bias-free policing” and to train its deputies on stops, searches and detention so that they do not make arbitrary searches and only make stops warranted by “reasonable suspicion.”
The Department Of Justice found the following: “African Americans, and to a lesser extent Latinos, are more likely to be stopped and/or searched than whites, even when controlling for factors other than race, such as crime rates. … The widespread use of unlawful backseat detentions violating the Fourth Amendment and LASD policy … [including] a pattern of unreasonable force, including a pattern of the use of force against handcuffed individuals.”
There were African-American New York policemen that were treated differently due to their race when they were off-duty: “The officers said this included being pulled over for no reason, having their heads slammed against their cars, getting guns brandished in their faces, being thrown into prison vans and experiencing stop and frisks while shopping. The majority of the officers said they had been pulled over multiple times while driving. Five had guns pulled [on them].” (“Off Duty, Black Cops In New York Feel Threat From Fellow Police,” Reuters, December 2014.)
It’s up to the reader to believe Erickson’s opinion or the facts presented.
Vincent White
Lancaster
On VP, inflation, AVUHSD board
I made a list of all Vice President (Kamala) Harris’s accomplishments for presentation here.
Bidennomics lower inflation same high prices — what a deal.
Reading Antelope Valley Press articles on Antelope Valley Union High School District board meetings makes me wonder if Board President Hughes is an acolyte of former board president Bob Davis. Mr. Hughes’ “my way or the highway” of leadership style are reminiscent of Bob Davis.
I read ‘The Hangar” will be converted into a soccer facility via major renovations costing $11 million. While I hate to see losing it as a baseball stadium, it may as well be repurposed for soccer, considering the billionaires of MLB abandoned Lancaster.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is hitting us in the pocketbook once again. This time she is attacking ceiling fans, requiring more energy efficient fans. The DOE says annual savings would be $39 per year or a whole $3.25 a month — assuming you believe the DOE. Your current $150 ceiling fan will become your new $250 energy efficient ceiling fan.
How does a resident of Lancaster find out how Measure AV funds are spent? I’ve done google searches but come up empty.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.