Explosions just keep on coming
The nightly explosions have started back up again. They died down for a short while, but the respite never lasts for long.
What are they celebrating this time? The fact that we survived the storm? It was difficult and stressful enough. We don’t need to be jolted awake night after night, too.
Or maybe it’s just a coincidence. They’re probably not celebrating anything. They probably never intended to stop at all. They probably just ran out of explosives and needed to make a supply run. You know, every time there’s a brief lull, I have a naïve and forlorn hope that I might be able to tape a few pieces of my shattered life back together. I should throw such silly dreams away.
Matthew Sobol
Lancaster
Are there stashes of UFOs around?
Yes, if it is true that we have an ungodly large clutch of captured UAPs, UFOs (called “flying saucers” 50 years ago) and more than half a dozen, they say, at Wright Patterson AFB in Ohio and possibly Groom Lake in Nevada, among — who knows? — other possible stashes in the UK and Europe.
If true, that really begs the question. I mean, even if these fantastic rides are not interstellar, as some experts assert, but are homegrown jalopy-type crates right off your local dragstrip, they still behave like they are built and guided by some kind of super-brained entity.
And here’s the question that begs (and I’m sure I am not the only earth-turkey that wonders) — if these super-codgers are so smart, how are we able to light-finger so many of them? Right out from under their noses?
Of course, it occurs also that maybe it’s intentional, like a handy textbook left behind for us earthly retards to study-up on. And an implied invitation to join the interstellar social group? Maybe? Dare we hope?
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Fools still giving Trump money
An old proverb says, “A fool and his money are soon parted.”
This proverb is more relevant today with the thousands of ultra-far-right-fascist conservatives who are sending money to Donald Trump’s political action committee “Save America.” The money is being used to pay his legal fees to defend himself in court. His begging for money raises ethical questions about how he treats his donors who have sent money.
These foolish die-hard followers have embraced his legal cause as their own, which has allowed him to use his indictments as an opportunity to beg for financial contributions. According to The Washington Post, Trump has spent approximately $40 million on legal fees.
This man loves to brag about how much money he has. In April, Forbes estimated his worth at $2.5 billion. However, he claims he is worth a lot more.
He is using his Save America PAC as a GoFundMe account. Why does a multi-billionaire need to have someone else pay for his legal fees and why are people so stupid as to send him money? He is nothing more than a flim-flam man.
When you look up the definition of a flim-flam man, there is a picture of Donald Trump. He is a criminal who loves to steal money from people by tricking them. No other con man is better at gaining someone’s trust and persuading them to believe something that is not true.
Have any of our local die-hard ultra-far-right-fascist conservatives sent money to the Save America PAC? If you sent or plan to send money, you might be considered a moron and might be described as slow, dull, foolish, or stupid. After all, you might be lacking in good judgment.
The Georgia indictments of Trump’s 18 cronies who were up to no good in the 2020 presidential election need financial assists. However, the former president has not responded to their financial assistance request. Is he going to throw them under the bus? Poor Rudy Giuliani is really hurting for money to pay his legal troubles. His costs keep mounting up. Rudy needs to start a GoFundMe account.
Will any of the 18 flip on their crime boss Donald Trump who is nothing more than a mob boss who masterminded the attempted to overthrow of the government, along with saying we need to terminate the United States of America’s Constitution in one of his social posts?
George Jung
Antelope Acres
