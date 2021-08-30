Brainwashing
Shoot howdy! My recent opinion caused some ruffled feathers. Mr. Marsh, I purposefully named no names. Since you called me out by name, several times, I must have raised your hackles?
It’s funny, not haha, but peculiarly how some folks get so mad if you question their belief system. You admonished me to stop being unwise foolish, silly, not well thought out. What did you mean?
By the way, opinions are the view or judgements of the speaker/writer. I don’t have to provide verifiable proof. In this country, I’m still allowed to speak/ write/say my opinion.
Mr. Marsh, you asked me to name one Marxist politician. You know as well as I, if they put that label on they very well may not be elected. So they hide behind qualifiers such as, ‘I’m a progressive’, I’m a social democrat, or I’m a left leaning liberal’. Proof is in the programs and the agenda they carry out. Espousing class warfare, ending capitalism, wealth redistribution are some of the tenets of Marxism. We see these things happening right now before our eyes.
Marxism is just a social and political theory. An experiment in failure after failure. It’s purpose isn’t so much to enlighten as it is to enslave whole societies.
Regarding education, traditional Marxists believe children should be taught to passively obey authority. Hence, we have the retooled class warfare as the new race warfare — CRT. Brainwashing all tied up in an ugly bow.
Barbara Becker
Palmdale
Get out while you can
Ida. She was a great lady who worked at a sushi bar I used to frequent.
Now she’s a hurricane and eyeing the New Orleans area with what is forecast to be as heavy as Katrina was in 2005.
I heard these new improved levees since Katrina will last 150 years.
That’s what was said after the 1971 Sylmar quake collapsed the 14/5 interchange.
The engineers at that time said something similar about the overpass that was built.
23 years later, it came down again in the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
They built it again and named it after the officer I used to ride alongside on my way to work at the Woodley Lakes Golf course.
His name was Clarence Wayne Dean, and the 14/5 interchange overpass is named after him.
I used to fly down the 14 at 4:30 am everyday to open the cart shack.
Clarence would pull up beside me and give me a look that clearly said, “Slow down.”
I would always immediately take my foot off the gas and expect him to pull me over, but he never did.
I think he knew I was on my way to work. It almost became a game between us.
I quit that job in 1993 and a few months later, Clarence Wayne Dean died flying off the edge of the collapsed overpass on his motorcycle.
If I hadn’t quit that job when I did, I would have been on that road at the same time.
Now the new and extra improved interchange is said to last 200 years.
I’ve thought about that officer at least once a month since 1994. Rest in peace, officer Dean.
If I was living in New Orleans, I would get out now while you can still drive or walk out.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Take off the bandages
Soon, Congressman Mike Garcia will have an opportunity to vote for comprehensive immigration reform. The Reconciliation Bill which is part of the Budget Resolution just left the House of Representatives and presently in the Senate and includes $107 billion for a broad legalization program.
Almost 20% of Congressman Garcia’s constituents are immigrants who are students, essential workers, farm laborers longtime residents, they are people in our towns and neighborhoods, who urgently need a path out of the shadows.
Throughout history, immigrants have proven to be a tremendous asset to this country. Because of their current youthful makeup, they stand to be the lifeline of the baby boomers who are no longer having children.
It is the immigrant youth of today that will salvage social security for tomorrow. I sorely wish that xenophobes would take off the bandages that blind them to this reality so that they could finally embrace the immigrant, if not for the sake of brotherhood, then for their own sake.
Garcia represents these folks the same as any citizen. The immigrants who reside in congressional district 25 are his charges just as much as any resident born in the U.S.
This is a tenant of our National Constitution upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court just recently. For the most part, these are individuals who came with the third major immigration wave of the 1980s. Most who came after have been deported by presidents Obama and Trump.
Long-time immigrant residents have waited almost 40 years for comprehensive immigration reform. They are part of the social fabric that provides many of the essential services on which we all depend. It is time they are made to feel at home for, whether some like it or not, this is their home.
Xavier Flores
president
AV-LULAC
Palmdale
