Humans accelerate global warming
The text below is prompted by the Antelope Valley Press article, “Predictability, much of the hot air is coming from Washington,” published July 27. The author, Mr. John Stossel, expresses his view that climate change is not man-made, but an evolution of earth’s climate histories.
I agree that Earth has a history of severe weather evolutions that are verified via historical geological scientific studies. However, I strongly believe that earth’s current accelerating damaging climate change/global warming conditions are accelerated by human accelerated continued usage of fossil fuels. There are numerous scientific publications on the subject; I will cite one: https://phys.org/news/2019-09-climate-natural-man-made.html. It is difficult for non-scientific trained people to accept, but it is real.
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, consisting of more than 60 countries and 160 climatologists coordinate their combined findings and recommendations. These scientists devote their lives to the study of our earth’s oceans and atmosphere, as well as human affects.
My personal concerns pertain to our earth accelerating to both oceanic and atmospheric conditions of no return. Two most concerning are:
• Arctic Permafrost melting at an accelerating rate. Permafrost melting releases methane and formerly trapped unknown diseases. As methane is released the hotter earth gets, as heat increases, the more permafrost melts, an uncontrolled runaway condition.
• Slowing of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, i.e., ocean currents. https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/a-vital-ocean-current-system-could-collapse-as-soon-as-2025-study-predicts-180982605/.
I take exception to Mr. Stossel’s article. The Biden administration is attempting to work together with the UN-IPCC to preserve earth for our grandchildren. “Hot air” is emanating from non-believers of manmade climate change.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
It’s not only the child’s business
Re: Antelope Valley Press letter of July 26, “Nature sometimes makes mistakes”:
As stated before, there are videos showing activist teachers laughing about how they kept parents in the dark about how they engaged elementary school children in bringing transgender indoctrination to them. Guy Marsh’s continued denials about this happening doesn’t make the videos or shock disappear.
The idea that a child’s gender identity is only the business of a young immature, impressionable child is ludicrous. Adolescents are just as confused by the same enormous problem.
Marsh seemed to imply the schools are altruistically and courageously saving fearful children from their terrible parents. These are ludicrous concoctions of a contrived pretext to justify government intrusion into family life. It’s the duty of parents to care for their children’s concerns and not for the schools to go behind the backs of parents to secretly indoctrinate their bewildered children. Parents have the absolute right to know what is taking place in the classroom and raise concerns if they feel their children are threatened in any way.
In the last 100 years, the US Supreme Court has unanimously found in favor of parents rights vs. government entities in 14 cases brought before it. To paraphrase one case finding, to interfere, government must show proof parents have harmed their child, not simply because government whimsically thinks it has a better idea.
Transgenderism in schools is a wedge issue that goes to the very heart of the nuclear family. It’s meant to divide child against parent thus destroying the family unit and the culture follows.
Part and parcel of this country’s going down hill. Wokeism is a hard-left pervasive agenda and government’s concept to force intrusion into the family unit smacks of totalitarianism. It’s willfully deceptive and their anti-American end game.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
