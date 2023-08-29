Seeing differences in another country
I just returned from vacation in the Dominican Republic. As we drove from Las Americas airport in Santo Domingo to Boca Chica, our destination, we saw little trash in the streets. No homeless people, no drug addicts lying in the streets or beggars loitering.
I asked my cousin. “What’s the secret?” He told me poor and mentally ill people are taken into their homes by family members. The Dominican Republic hardly has any free social services, unlike in America where we provide many free social services at taxpayer expense in handouts, not hands up.
We have, with good intentions, inadvertently created a bigger homeless problem adding to the poverty industry, meaning more government dependency programs.
Drug use is considered taboo in the Dominican Republic. Children at a young age are taught by their parents, family members and teachers the dangers of drug use plus positive peer pressure by their friends.
Where did America’s drug problem start? I’m reminded of America’s liberal socialist marxist thinking during the 1960s in places of higher education, where it was cool to do drugs mixed in with supporting the anti-war movement and its motto, “Tune in, in order to tune out” and its hidden message, “Peace love drugs.” Where rebellion was the norm and your government is your enemy “power to the people.” In doing so we’ve created a whole new generation that is unable to kick the drug habit.
What better way to change a country’s thinking and direction than by the indoctrination of its youth, a country’s future? We now have those in city government who accepted that 1960s mentality now in charge of programs handing out free needles and crack pipes keeping drug users sedated and controlled with the idea, “At least it’s safer.”
In closing: out of the millions of migrants entering the US under President Joe Biden’s come one, come all, open-border policy, how many have been screened for infectious deceases? It looks like our schools are in for a big surprise.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Learning about a Mexican slug
Wow. Did you ever hear of an Axolotl? Called Axel? You know, that cheerful little codger with the winsome grin? Yeah, that cute little Mexican slug?
Explaining here; recently, I got this neat book, the author of which has an imposing (formidable, actually) surname — she is Aimee (wait for it) Nezhukumatathil, born in Chicago, a graduate of Ohio State University, a professor, an editor, a Guggenheim Fellow in poetry and, yes, the author of World of Wonders, where I first learned about the axolotl, a type of (evolved) salamander whose smiling little face has almost changed my opinion about crawly critters. Almost.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
That thinking sounds familiar
Respected liberal columnist David Brooks, writing in The New York Times, has stated that many of his like-minded political believers have used self-serving tactics to maintain power and a sense of moral superiority over those they detest. They imagine themselves as the “forces of progress and enlightenment” to appease their own egos. He may well be speaking of a few of our local letters writers.
In 1981, over 40% of the world’s population lived in extreme poverty while today that number is 8%. Since the collapse of communism/Marxism the global economy has increased fourfold — lifting millions from poverty.
Some years ago after the humiliation of communism/Marxism and removal of the evil wall built by Marxism to imprison eastern Europe, I had the opportunity to freely walk around and see adjoining each other the difference of the poverty of Marxism adjacent to the success of capitalism. It was tearful to see.
I later had the opportunity to meet some local physicians and friends in Czechoslovakia and Hungary. I was a shown a “new” CAT scan machine they had recently installed that was in fact an outdated apparatus being replaced in capitalist western Europe and gratefully accepted in the Marxist guaranteed poverty of eastern Europe.
I lived in Miami in the mid-1960s and met and talked with many exiles from the totalitarian regime of Fidel Castro. Their very real stories were enlightening as to the demands and repressions of Marxism.
Tactics like Brooks was referring to include the dishonesty of “change the topic” such as when you cannot refute the basic nature of individual human freedom you switch to talking about tragic human acts.
“Cherry picking” of data is another common tactic.
The right to be heard does not automatically include the right to be taken seriously.
John Manning
Palmdale
