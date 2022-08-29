FBI’s track record
It has been some time since the raid and no release of the affidavit.
Mark Thiessen’s 8-14-22 article, in the AV Press, gives us the reason the document is so important at this time. He wrote: “We then learned that FBI Officials had falsified or withheld evidence presented to the US Foreign Intelligence Court in four surveillance applications, which led a stinging rebuke from the court”s presiding judge. Rosemary Collver, who said the bureau’s misconduct called into question “whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.”
The FBI’s track record of late has not been the best.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Fed a narrative
Just wanted to take a moment to thank Vincent White for responding to my letter about our local team of leftists.
He must consider himself part of that team, or he wouldn’t have taken it so personally.
He called me a hate filled person, used bible quotes as a weapon against me, called me a fake Christian, etc. etc. There was one thing missing from the leftist playbook. He didn’t call me a racist
So many ways to insult conservatives in hopes to silence us.
The problem with silencing your opposition is you lose perspective when you can only see one side of the argument. Where do we see this happen? Oh, that’s right, Communist countries, where all you get is one sided state run media.
The truth is, we need to talk about politics.
Playing nice only gets us our current situation of terrible inflation, the loss of liberties, dependence on foreign governments to provide our energy, higher taxes, and more human suffering. So it’s best we continue this debate.
My main point for writing back to Mr. White is the fact that he proved my point.
His letter starts by insulting me personally, then how does it end?
We hate Trump! We don’t really know why we hate Trump, something about Russia and Social media.
However, there’s never any evidence of Russian collusion, unless it was made up and proven to be false. The truth is, Social media silenced a sitting president and anyone defending him, or his policies. Let that sink in Mr. White.
Maybe try digging deeper than MSNBC for your information, there’s a whole world out there where they aren’t just feeding you a narrative they want you to repeat.
Mrs. Rose O’Connor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.